



• Mary J. Blige's 2022 is going pretty well. Her new album landed in the top 10 of Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and she was featured in the Super Bowl halftime show. Now she has been tapped to host a one-night-only live performance celebrating her life and music that will be available to stream on Apple Music in 165 countries, continuing a series that began with Harry Styles and Lil Durk. The concert is set for 9 p.m. July 27. "The last year of my career in particular has been an exciting ride," Blige said. "It feels amazing to take this opportunity to celebrate, reflect and have an intimate night with my fans through this platform." The concert will be held at New York's United Palace Theatre, with fans in the region getting the opportunity to register for free tickets. The concert coincides with the 30th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album, "What's the 411?" and Apple Music Hits will devote the day to Blige, with programming, music and interviews showcasing key moments in her career. "What's the 411?" -- with the songs "You Remind Me" and cover version of Rufus and Chaka Khan's "Sweet Thing" -- has been named one of the 500 greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone, reaching No. 271. It's certified three times platinum, with more than 3 million copies sold. Blige's career includes eight multiplatinum albums, nine Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a SAG nomination. Her latest album is "Good Morning Gorgeous" and she was seen this year on the small screen in "Power Book II: Ghost."

• "Crash" director Paul Haggis, who's under house arrest in Italy after being accused of sexual assault last month, will head to New York in the fall for a trial stemming from allegations in a different sex assault case. The Oscar-winning screenwriter will stand trial in Manhattan beginning Oct. 11, according to Variety. In December 2017, film publicist Haleigh Breest alleged that Haggis raped her at his New York apartment in 2013. He denied the claim and sued Breest, accusing her and her attorney of trying to extort $9 million in "hush money." In January 2018, three additional women accused Haggis of sexual misconduct in Breest's updated lawsuit. He denied those allegations as well. Last year, he requested a New York judge set a trial "at the earliest practical date" because of a lack of financial resources to pay for a prolonged legal battle. Haggis made his name in Hollywood as a screenwriter and director whose work has included films ("Million Dollar Baby," "In the Valley of Elah," "Quantum of Solace") and TV ("Walker, Texas Ranger," "The Ri¢hie Ri¢h/Scooby-Doo Show").





In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of "Spielberg", during the 55th New York Film Festival in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





