Envirotech due up to $27M in state perks

Arkansas has agreed to contribute up to $27 million in financial incentives to help Envirotech Vehicles Inc. complete the relocation of its corporate headquarters and production operations to Osceola.

The electric vehicle manufacturer announced Thursday that the incentive package will be provided by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to help update and expand the firm's 580,000-square-foot facility where the company plans to have more than 850 employees.

The company said it has completed the first phase of renovations. In addition to financial support for construction, state incentives will be used to hire and train employees.

"We have been making tremendous progress," Chief Executive Officer Philip Oldridge said in making the announcement. "Final assembly is currently taking place in Osceola and facility renovations are underway."

Olympus Construction Inc. of Jonesboro is leading the project.

-- Andrew Moreau

J.B. Hunt beefing up intermodal resources

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is beefing up its intermodal fleet with new containers that it expects to speed up trade from China to customers in the U.S.

The Lowell-based trucking and intermodal transportation company said Thursday that two new vessels, named after company founders Johnnie Brian and Johnelle Hunt, will increase capacity to move the containers. The container ships are part of a long-term, multivessel service agreement between J.B. Hunt and Swire Shipping Pte. Ltd.

The new containers will help the company by "greatly reducing the time it takes for customers' freight originating overseas to be out for delivery in the U.S.," said Darren Fields, president of intermodal at J.B. Hunt.

"This is yet another example of our people listening to the needs of customers and developing a creative solution to efficiently deliver on their capacity needs," said John Roberts, J.B. Hunt's president and chief executive officer.

The company has committed to adding as many as 150,000 containers to its intermodal fleet in the next three to five years. Intermodal transportation companies use trucking, shipping and rail travel to move goods.

-- Serenah McKay

11.86 drop finishes index day at 707.53

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 707.53, down 11.86.

"Weak overseas markets spilled over into U.S. equities as stocks moved lower despite a drop in U.S. Treasury yields with the S&P 500 Index posting a loss of over 20% for the first half of 2022," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.