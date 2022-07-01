BASKETBALL

Portis to sign $49M deal

For the third consecutive offseason, Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks came to agreement on a free agent contract – but this time the 27-year-old big man will sign the largest contract his career. A league source familiar with the negotiations said Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) agreed in principle to return to the Bucks for a four-year deal after opting out of his contract on Wednesday. The agreed upon deal will pay Portis $49 million. Even though the Bucks were already up against the salary cap, they were able to exceed it to re-sign Portis since they held his "early Bird rights," which is a provision the NBA created to allow teams to retain their own free agents more easily. Portis initially signed with the Bucks in 2020 for $3.6 million and returned at the start of last year for $4.3, and he set career-highs across several categories in each campaign.

Monk, Kings reach deal

Malik Monk will sign a two-year contract with the Sacramento Kings, sources informed of the deal unauthorized to speak about it publicly. The contract is expected to be worth nearly $20 million, more than the Los Angeles Lakers could've offered under salary-cap rules. Monk, 24, rejuvenated his career last season with the Lakers, averaging 13.8 points and making 39.1% of his three-pointers. A former first-round pick of the Charlotte Hornets, the Lakers signed Monk (Bentonville) on a one-year minimum deal last season. Monk started 37 games for the Lakers last season and recorded career highs nearly across the board statistically.

Record extension for Jokic

Nikola Jokic has gone from draft pick No. 41, to two-time MVP, and now the holder of the largest contract in NBA history. Jokic and the Denver Nuggets agreed Thursday to a $264 supermax extension. It begins with the 2023-24 season and continues through 2027-28 -- when, should Jokic exercise his option for that season, he could make roughly $60 million.

Grizzlies' Jackson out 6 months

Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. will be sidelined up to six months after having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot. The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Jackson had the procedure Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery. The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft is coming off his best season yet, playing a career-high 78 games after being limited to 11 games in his third NBA season. Jackson signed a multi-year extension on Oct. 18, 2021.

New contract for Beal

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have agreed on a five-year contract that could pay him as much as $251 million -- one of the largest contracts in NBA history. Beal's announcement was made by his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports. The decision came almost immediately after this season's NBA free agent negotiating window opened Thursday, and is a max-value deal. Beal's deal isn't an extension, but a separate contract since he became a free agent by opting out of a $36.4 million contract for this coming season on Wednesday. He did that with the supermax deal from the Wizards clearly in mind, and the sides wasted no time making that happen.

Hornets' forward arrested

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in California on the eve of NBA free agency after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD spokesman Lizeth Lomeli confirmed that Bridges was arrested on Wednesday but did not release details on the charges. TMZ reported that Bridges is facing felony domestic violence charges. Bridges, the Hornets' leading scorer last season, is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract in the coming weeks. The 24-year-old Bridges averaged career highs with 20.2 points and seven rebounds in what amounted to a breakout season for the four-year NBA veteran while playing alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Tucker to Philadelphia

P.J. Tucker is reuniting with Philadelphia General Manager Daryl Morey and -- assuming he re-signs, as planned -- James Harden as well. Tucker agreed Thursday to a three-year deal with the 76ers for $33 million. Morey, Tucker and Harden were together with the Houston Rockets; Harden declared free agency Wednesday with the intention of coming back to Philadelphia. Tucker won a title with Milwaukee in 2021 and helped Miami to the Eastern Conference finals in 2022.

GOLF

Nunez leads Ascendant Open

Augusto Nunez shot a 6-under 66 to lead the Korn Ferry Tour's Ascendant Par Open after the first round in Berthoud, Colo. Nunez leads by one stroke in a crowded field. Six golfers are tied for second at 5-under. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Zack Fischer (Benton) are both at 2-under 70. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) is at even-par 72.

Fox on top at Irish Open

New Zealand's Ryan Fox was surprised Thursday to find himself leading the Irish Open after the opening round, despite his impressive form this season. Fox had eight birdies, including seven in his last 11 holes, in a flawless 8-under 64 at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Ireland. He has a one-shot lead over Frederic Lacroix, Jorge Campillo, Fabrizio Zanotti and Marcel Schneider. Fox, who lost a playoff for the 2018 Irish Open to Scotland's Russell Knox, won the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in February, finished runner-up in the Soudal Open and Dutch Open and was third in the BMW International on Sunday.

BASEBALL

Judge, Acuna to start

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 20 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. The pair were chosen under new rules that give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began June 8 and ended Thursday. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from 11 a.m. CDT on Tuesday and ends at 1 p.m. CDT on July 8. Votes from the first phase do not carry over. Starters will be announced July 8, and pitchers and reserves on July 10.