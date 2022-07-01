100 years ago

July 1, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- One thousand employees of the St. Louis Southwestern shops here are tonight preparing to execute orders received from heads of various shop crafts unions yesterday to walk out tomorrow at 10 a.m. Five hundred carmen will be affected here. Col. F. W. Green, vice president of the road, yesterday agreed to meet in conference with B. E. Shields, chairman of the federated shop crafts. Mr. Shields, however, tonight telegraphed Colonel Green that a conference would be useless.

50 years ago

July 1, 1972

• Lee Reaves of Little Rock, director of the Arkansas Educational Television Commission, said Friday that President Nixon's veto of a major appropriation bill for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting would jeopardize some aspects of educational television in Arkansas... Reaves said the state commission had planned to receive $2 million to finance four additional stations in Arkansas. Reaves also expressed concern that the veto "jeopardizes" Arkansas's chances of obtaining equipment to originate local color television programs.

25 years ago

July 1, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville National Cemetery was down to 10 vacant plots in 1989, when a group of veterans bought the first piece of land to expand it. Monday, those veterans celebrated the purchase of close to three acres that brings the cemetery to 13.3 acres -- almost double its size when established in 1867. Cemetery Superintendent Jim Fitzgerald hopes the additional land will ensure that the cemetery can handle veteran burials until 2007. With the population of Northwest Arkansas veterans at 48,000, he said it is important that burials be able to continue... Members of the Fayetteville Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp. have raised money to buy 6.8 acres surrounding the cemetery since 1984. The VA has spent $1.6 million improving Fayetteville National Cemetery over the past two years, Fitzgerald said. The money was used to build a new administration building, a permanent interment shelter, fencing, landscaping and other improvements.

10 years ago

July 1, 2012

CONWAY -- Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow recently announced that the college met and exceeded the $8.6 million challenge goal presented by The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Inc. of Tulsa, Okla., qualifying CBC for a $750,000 grant from the foundation. CBC met the goal six weeks early, as it was officially announced to the CBC Board of Directors at its June meeting. The challenge grant will fund the construction of the 38,000-square-foot David T. Watkins Academic Building and renovation and expansion of the Administration Building and J.E. Cobb Library. These projects are the first of 10 major construction projects in Vision 2020: A Miracle in the Making -- a plan to complete 10 major projects in the next 10 years. Though not required by the Mabee Foundation, the second floor of the David T. Watkins Academic Building will be named to recognize the foundation's continual support.