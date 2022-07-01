Phillies hammer 5 home runs in rout of Braves

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber finished off the month with another June home run, Darick Hall went deep twice and the Philadelphia Phillies avoided a three-game sweep with a 14-4 rout of the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos also homered for the Phillies, who reached a season high in runs and were without star Bryce Harper in the lineup for the fourth consecutive game. The 2021 NL MVP is out indefinitely after having successful surgery on his broken left thumb on Wednesday.

“Everybody is getting hits, runs are scoring and the game of baseball is fun,” Castellanos said. “Nights like tonight are fantastic.” Adam Duvall and Michael Harris II went deep for the defending champion Braves, who ended June with a 21-6 mark to equal the most victories in a calendar month since the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.

“Hopefully I look back in three months and think that’s the month that propelled us to another division title,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker said.

Schwarber connected on a three-run shot in the third for his 12th home run in June and 23rd of the season. The line drive to deep right also was Schwarber’s 47th in 458 career June at-bats.

Aaron Nola (5-5) allowed 4 runs and 7 hits with 8 strikeouts and 1 walk in 7 innings. In his last five starts, the right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts and 4 walks in 37 innings.

“The team played great,” Nola said.

The Phillies pulled away with seven runs and six hits in the second off Ian Anderson (6-5).

“Just one of those days,” Snitker said of Anderson’s outing. “Gotta flush it and get ready for the next one.” Castellanos’ three-run homer and Matt Vierling’s two-run double did the most damage in the inning, which also saw RBI singles by Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott.

“It was their night offensively,” Snitker said. “They weren’t missing.”

CUBS 15, REDS 7 Patrick Wisdom had two home runs among his three hits and drove in six runs as Chicago clubbed Cincinnati. P.J. Higgins and Christopher Morel also went deep for the Cubs, who belted out 23 hits. Tommy Pham hit three home runs for the Reds.

PIRATES 8, BREWERS 7 Backup catcher Michael Perez had three home runs, rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back shots and Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee. It was the first multi-home run game of Perez’s five-year career. He also doubled his season home run total. Perez hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Brent Suter (1-2) to break a 3-3 tie. The backup catcher added another two-run home run in the sixth to make it 6-4 before connecting again in the eighth to increase the lead to 8-4. The outburst came one day after the Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds had a three-home run game in a win at Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 2, YANKEES 1 Alex Bregman hit a two-run double early and Houston held on for a win over New York. Thursday’s game completes a stretch for the Astros of nine consecutive games against New York teams. Houston starter Luis Garcia (6-5) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for his third consecutive win. Ryan Pressly struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his 17th save.

BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 1 Teoscar Hernandez and Santiago Espinal each hit two-run home runs, Yuseki Kukuchi struck out a season-high eight over six innings to snap a seven-start winless streak and Toronto beat Tampa Bay. Hernandez hit his eighth home run in the second, and Espinal went deep in the seventh, his sixth. Both home runs came off Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (0-4). Hernandez went 3 for 4, also with a double.

GUARDIANS 5, TWINS 3 Andres Gimenez hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and Cleveland beat Minnesota for their second consecutive walk-off win. Gimenez went deep to center on a 3-2 pitch from Tyler Thornburg (0-2) as Minnesota’s bullpen imploded again. Jose Ramirez drew a leadoff walk, the 10th allowed by Minnesota. Josh Naylor’s groundout moved Ramírez to second and Owen Miller flied out. Gimenez followed with his game-winner. The Guardians lead the majors with 17 last at-bats wins, including six against the rival Twins.





Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a game-winning, two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his game-winning, two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

