Planners to consider request to rezone agricultural land for high-density residential use

PEA RIDGE -- Two rezoning requests will be presented Tuesday at a public hearing and then again under new business before the Pea Ridge Planning Commission at 7 p.m.

The rezoning requests are for 57.9 acres on Hickman Road and Arkansas 94 for land currently zoned agricultural to be zoned high-density residential and for 7.88 acres at 1326 Slack St. to be rezoned from agricultural to general commercial.

Also on the agenda for city planners are:

• Large-scale development, Hazelton Road Apartments, 5.63 acres.

• Large-scale development, Pea Ridge Farms quadplexes, Patton Street.

• Large-scale development, KKD Storage, East Pickens Road.

• Large-scale development, Willow Run Development, .81 acres, quadplexes.

• Large-scale development, Taco Bell, .88 acres, Lee Town Road.

• Preliminary Plat, Wellington Hills Subdivision, West Pickens Road.

• Final Plat, Phase 1, Walnut Hill, Arkansas 94/Andy Buck Road.

• Final Plat, Phase 1, Sedona Rose, Arkansas 94.

The meeting is open to the public. The public is invited to comment during the public hearing which is the first item of business. The Planning Commission meeting is held in the court room at City Hall, 977 Weston St.