Second chances

Life always offers you a second chance ... It's called tomorrow.

Most, if not all, of us can remember instances in our lives that gave us a chance to have done something differently and possibly better. Winston Churchill said, "The terrible 'ifs' accumulate."

We may have missed an opportunity to express our feelings more clearly, to have been more understanding to another person, to stand up for ourselves, or perhaps gave up upon a problem or idea rather than persist. There are moments and events that could have had much different outcomes for our careers or personal lives had we been more observant or knowledgeable.

Most of these occasions may be attributed to lack of maturity or being distracted by what seemed more important at that moment. We then get on with the circumstances at hand, and simply live through or live over the missed chances--taking advantage of new opportunities that present themselves each day.

Many of us are fortunate that there have not been the misjudgments which led to regrettable life-changing events. For some, with so few positive chances early in their lives, they take advantage of the wrong opportunities. These choices can lead to many adverse consequences, including punishment that may include prison time.

At a recent event, I sat near Steve Landers, candidate for Little Rock mayor. I commented that he has been very successful in business endeavors, and asked what achievement in his career he found most gratifying. His answer surprised me.

Landers related the satisfaction he had gained from the re-entry program he had initiated early in his car dealerships. Those coming out of prison were given the clothing and necessities to begin a productive work life, then an option of training in one of the many areas of his dealerships. Some had spent an entire career in such work; others went on to other productive employment.

Of course, nothing is ever guaranteed in life. Not all of these instances worked out well, but most proved to be life-changing second chances for those who just needed the confidence and inspiration to start again.

A second chance does not mean you're in the clear. In many ways it is the more difficult thing--because it means that you must try harder.

Some think that people do not change fundamentally, but the saving grace is that humans are constantly evolving. We grow and become more self-aware through our life experiences. (Just go to a class reunion after 50 years to see the changes!)

If we are fortunate to have had a rewarding and satisfying life, we are able to look back and enjoy the gratifying memories, leaving the regrets behind. It has been said that regret for yesterday can spoil today and tomorrow. If we give ourselves and others a second chance, living well today will take care of itself.

Nonstop bombardment by 24-hour media and its vitriolic attitude toward life, politics and world affairs presents the possibility to constantly regret that life has changed in so many ways. We remember when life was simpler, more joyful, people were more kind, and the world was filled with possibility.

Let us remember to look forward, not back. Each day is yet another second chance for each of us--to find the positive prospects we are given to enjoy the gifts of love and life.

"That is what life is about. We do not get re-dos, but we do get second chances."--Jeffrey Fry

Carol P. Williams is executive director of Land Trust of Arkansas.