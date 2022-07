A man was killed after being shot in Lonoke County on Thursday, authorities said

Officers arrived near Craft Lane and Jackson Road around 7:20 p.m. after receiving a call about the shooting, according to a Lonoke County sheriff’s office post on Facebook. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the victim was not released at the time of the post.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information regarding the incident to call (501) 676-3000.