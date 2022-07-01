SOD POODLES 5,

NATURALS 4

Tim Tawa scored on a sacrifice fly by Andy Yerzy with two outs in the ninth inning to give Amarillo a come-from-behind victory over Northwest Arkansas in front of 5,406 fans at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas.

The Naturals led 4-0 entering the eighth inning, but Amarillo tied the game on Leandro Cedeno's two-out grand slam.

Tawa reached on a fielding error by right fielder Seuly Matias to start Amarillo's ninth and advanced to third when Tristin English singled to left. Yerzy's sacrifice fly came on a one-strike pitch.

Naturals starter Angel Zerpa tossed seven shutout innings. Zerpa struck out 9, walked 1 and allowed 2 hits. Yefri Del Rosario (4-3) took the loss.

Blake Rogers (3-1) threw one perfect inning and got the win in relief.

The Naturals hit three home runs -- all solo shots. Nick Loftin hit his ninth home run in the third. Robbie Glendinning hit his ninth in the third and Jake Means hit his sixth in the seventh inning.