Summer tradition

Not even economic swoons across the nation are going to keep one of the country's premier softball tournaments from getting in full swing today in Central Arkansas.

The 43rd annual Busch Classic will officially get underway when the Home Runs for the Hungry fundraiser at the Sherwood Sports Complex kicks off a nationally renown showcase that's routinely drawn huge crowds during the Fourth of July weekend.

Event founder Clint Albright isn't expecting that trend to change anytime soon.

"Everything is really looking good," he said. "People want to get out and do things. We sometimes call ourselves a festival tournament because you have the fireworks, and we do a lot with the food. There's some grilling going on, and of course ... the chicken sandwiches are famous.

"There are playgrounds, tents, just so much stuff there at the sites. So we're expecting to have a great weekend like we always have."

The Busch Classic has always welcomed in waves of teams, too, and that will again be the case. There are 151 ballclubs from nine states entered into this year's double-elimination tournament. In addition, instead of six divisions, there will seven – Men's Champ, Men's C, Men's D, Men's E, Women's Champ, Women's C and Women's D.

Also, along with host hub in Sherwood, Burns Park in North Little Rock and Dupree Park in Jacksonville will serve as playing sites for what's become the third largest adult softball tournament in the country.

But to say there hasn't been a hurdle or two that's made things difficult for Albright and his staff would be irresponsible.

For the past two years, the event was held amidst concerns surrounding covid-19. That meant certain stipulations and rules had to be followed for safety precautions, some of which may have led to teams backing out. And while the coronavirus is still prevalent, there's a different issue that's been a thorn this time.

High gas prices and airfare have made it tough for some to travel consistently as of late.

"On that side of things, it's been hard," explained Albright, who said the event has drawn between 160-185 teams over the past four or five years. "With airplane tickets being so high, we had some teams that planned on coming, had signed on to come but then went to book air flights and saw how expensive it'd be. So this year we're a little down in teams, but it's not Arkansas teams. It's teams from farther away like Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, New York, Pennsylvania.

"We were getting them all in here. Even teams that were driving and taking a six-hour road trip are thinking about gas prices. So tournaments all over the country have seen overall participation drop a little bit because of conditions."

Albright also revealed that with the Fourth of July falling on a Monday this year, it gave many families the option of having an extended weekend, which enables them to do other things besides travel for a softball tournament.

Despite those negative factors, a big turnout is expected. The first set of games are slated to begin at 8 p.m., approximately 30 minutes after tonight's Home Runs for the Hungry competition concludes.

"It's for a very good cause," Albright said of the long-ball derby that begins at 5:30 p.m. and benefits the hungry. "All of the proceeds will go to the Arkansas Food Bank to help fight hunger. So that's a special event.

"But we're just excited about everything that'll go on with the event in general. We're all looking forward to it."