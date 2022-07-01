Super Quiz: Events of July 1

1. In 1905, he introduced his theory of special relativity.

2. In 1908, this three-letter distress signal became the worldwide standard.

3. In 1946, the U.S. dropped one of these on Bikini Atoll.

4. In 1903, the first of these famous bicycle races took place in France.

5. In 1899, this organization, which is known for placing Bibles in hotels, was established.

6. In 1898, this man and his Rough Riders charged up San Juan Hill.

7. In 1951, this Cleveland Indians veteran pitched his third career no-hitter.

8. In 1904, the first modern Summer Olympics ever held in the U.S. took place here.

9. In 1874, the first of these public animal-exhibition facilities in the U.S. was established.

ANSWERS:

1. Albert Einstein

2. SOS

3. Atomic bomb

4. Tour de France

5. Gideon Society

6. Theodore Roosevelt

7. Bob Feller

8. St. Louis

9. Zoo