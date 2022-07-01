The nation in brief: Vermont senator breaks hip in fall

Vermont senator breaks hip in fall

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has broken a hip in a fall at his home and was to undergo surgery to repair it, his office said Thursday.

The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Va., the statement said. Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair the hip as soon as possible.

Leahy spokesman David Carle said Thursday evening the senator is "comfortably recovering" at a Washington area hospital after successful surgery.

Leahy was born blind in one eye.

"The senator has had a lifelong struggle with reduced depth perception," the statement said. "He has taken some remarkable dingers over the years, but this one finally caught up with him."

Leahy was "expected to make a full recovery and begin a healthy course of physical therapy immediately."

Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator.

4 ex-Navy officers guilty in bribe scandal

SAN DIEGO -- Four of five former U.S. naval officers have been convicted of conspiracy, bribery and fraud in the "Fat Leonard" corruption scandal.

The five were the last of 34 defendants to stand trial on charges they were bought off by the Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis, who prosecutors said plied them with prostitutes, Cuban cigars and hotel stays.

A federal jury Wednesday convicted former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausman and former Cmdr. Mario Herrera of conspiracy to commit bribery, receiving bribes and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, the U.S. attorney's office said.

The jury deadlocked and reached no verdict on charges against former Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.

The case has centered around Francis, who admitted in 2015 to offering $500,000 in bribes to Navy officers. In exchange, the officers passed him classified information and went so far as redirecting military vessels to ports that were lucrative for his Singapore-based ship servicing company.

Prosecutors say Francis and his company overcharged the U.S. military by more than $35 million. Francis, who is scheduled to be sentenced this month, has been cooperating with the Department of Justice since his arrest in 2013.

Ex-Michigan chief takes 5th in Flint case

DETROIT -- Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday and declined to answer questions at a civil trial arising from lead contamination in Flint's water in 2014-15.

Snyder was called as a witness in federal court in Ann Arbor, two days after the Michigan Supreme Court said criminal indictments against him and eight other people were invalid.

"Your honor, based on the advice of counsel, I would exercise my Fifth Amendment rights," Snyder told U.S. District Judge Judith Levy.

He repeated the statement twice to lawyers. Jurors on Wednesday watched a recorded deposition of Snyder, a formal interview with lawyers conducted in 2020.

"I wish this never would have happened," Snyder said of the Flint water mess.

In May, Levy said Snyder had waived his right to remain silent by participating in the deposition before he was charged in 2021. Her decision is under appeal.

Flint managers appointed by Snyder, a Republican, switched the city's water to the Flint River in 2014 without properly treating it. Lead leached from old pipes for more than a year.

A handful of Flint families are suing Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, claiming the engineering firms bear some responsibility because they performed work at the city's water plant. They deny liability.

The firms are not part of the $626 million settlement between Flint residents and the state of Michigan, Flint and other parties.

Suspect in cyclist's killing arrested

A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the agency said. She was expected to be returned to the U.S., where she faces a murder charge, the agency said.

"The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run," said Susan Pamerleau, U.S. marshal for the Western District of Texas.

Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police on May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native known as "Mo," had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, she had previously dated Armstrong's boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.



