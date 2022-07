Stuttgart, 1911: “This will show you we are still doing business in Stuttgart; I was out the other morning and killed 35 squirrels before noon.” Helm Furniture was showing a new product in the street, perhaps a stove or sewing machine. The slogan was “Home of the ‘free’” with “free” in qualifying quotations. Helm, per the sign, was an undertaker and embalmer and sold furniture and rugs. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203



