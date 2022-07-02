Art league reports schedule for July

The Pine Bluff Art League will host a meeting and watercolor workshop this month.

ART LEAGUE MEETING -- July 10

In observance of Independence Day weekend, the Pine Bluff Art League (PBAL) moved its monthly meeting to July 10. The session will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

The league encourages members to bring paintings to be judged by their peers. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank until the following month when members will vote on new work, according to a news release.

The PBAL will then discuss its upcoming 80th-anniversary celebration. Member Matthew Howard will present a draft PowerPoint providing a brief historical record of the league's journey.

A sign-up sheet will be available for attendees to participate in a watercolor workshop facilitated by Gary Alexander.

The community is invited to attend the league's monthly meetings usually held on the first Sunday of the month from 2-4 p.m. at the Reynolds Center. Refreshments will be served. Masks are encouraged.

WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP -- July 18

Award-winning watercolorist Gary Alexander will lead a watercolor workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The cost is $35 to attend.

Alexander previously presented a watercolor demo to the PBAL where he demonstrated a variety of techniques used in the medium. Alexander worked as a graphics artist for 48 years before retiring in 2019 andv has developed his watercolor skills for the past 20 years. He enjoys incorporating a print masking technique he developed during his career and what he calls Americana style into his work, according to the news release.

PBAL MEMBERSHIP

Yearly membership dues are $45. Artists can mail checks to the Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during the Annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition. Details: PBAL member Vickie Coleman, (870) 879-3825 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.