Caplinger relaxes, takes derby crown

Zac Caplinger didn't have much of a plan when he entered Friday's Home Runs for the Hungry home run derby at the Sherwood Sports Complex -- let alone any expectations of winning.

Caplinger, 25, entered simply wanting to get extra swings before he and his Big Walk Dog teammates opened bracket play later Friday night.

"I definitely wanted to come and get some swings in before tonight," Caplinger said. "I was not planning on winning it all, so that's nice that that happened."

The Busch Softball Classic opened its 43rd competition with the second Home Runs for the Hungry home run derby featuring more than a dozen competitors.

The Benton native hit four home runs on his seven swings in the first round, advancing him to the final round.

The first round was fairly quiet aside from Caplinger's turn, both with the bats and the surrounding area. He was one of two competitors to hit more than three home runs during their turn. With the derby being the first event of the weekend, the crowd was small as most of the teams for the Classic hadn't arrived. But Choca 'D.J. Deja Blue' Flood aimed to add some noise heading into the final round.

As the sound of Mase's verse from Notorious B.I.G.'s hit "Mo Money Mo Problems" came through the pair of speakers Flood placed behind home plate, Caplinger was the first to take his final round.

Caplinger said the music helped to calm the unexpected nerves he felt entering the first round. He hit two home runs to bring his total to six for the day.

"The first round I had some nerves getting to me but I hit more in that round than I did than I did the second," Caplinger said. "They were playing music that round which was nice. The first round I just had some country tunes from over the hill."

His opponent, who entered the finals with five home runs, went 0-for-7, thus giving the 2022 Home Runs for the Hungry crown to Caplinger.

The Busch Classic is Caplinger's first event back from a three-year hiatus from slow pitch softball. He participated in a handful of events in 2018, but working as an EMT and then at a supplement company meant that he could no longer fit softball into his schedule.

Now, after three years without playing, the former Benton Harmony Grove all-state baseball player is back on a diamond and it started with the home run derby championship and later Friday night when Big Walk Dog opened bracket play.