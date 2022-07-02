Carnahan raises most in court campaign

Challenger Chris Carnahan raised the most money among candidates vying for the Position 2 seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court, according to final campaign contributions and expenditure reports for judicial candidates.

Carnahan, a Division 1 district judge for Faulkner and Van Buren counties, will face Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin F. Wynne in the Nov. 8 general runoff election.

Carnahan, of Conway, raised $102,735, loaned his campaign $26,798.07 and had spent $120,962.94 as of Thursday, according to his campaign finance report. He reported a debt of $26,798.07 due to unpaid loans to himself.

Wynne, of Little Rock, raised $79,427.76, according to his filing. He reported loaning his campaign $10,000 and spending $85,130, leaving a balance of $10,000 in campaign debt as of Monday in the form of an unpaid loan balance to himself.

David Sterling of Little Rock, the third candidate for the Position 2 seat who failed to advance to the general runoff, raised $48,900, loaned his campaign $21,282.28 and spent $69,488.75. He showed a campaign debt of $21,282.28 due to unpaid loans he lent to the campaign.

SUPREME COURT, POSITION 6

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker was elected to a third term on the state's highest court in May, defeating Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay for the Position 6 seat.

Baker, of Sherwood, raised $39,150 and spent $39,150, according to her campaign finance report. She reported no debt or carryover funds.

DeLay, a former state lawmaker, prosecutor and district judge from Fort Smith, raised $140,122, spent $170,901.36 and loaned his campaign $20,100. He reported a campaign debt of $20,100.

Baker has served on the state Supreme Court since 2011 after defeating Circuit Judge Tim Fox and Evelyn Moorehead in a special election in 2010. She completed the term of Justice Annabelle Imber, who retired in 2009, and won re-election in 2014.

COURT OF APPEALS

Wendy Wood, a Little Rock attorney, won the Position 6, District 2, seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals by defeating Saline County District Judge Stephanie Casady in May.

Wood will succeed Judge Larry Vaught, who will retire at the end of his term this year. Wood serves as a law clerk for Vaught.

Wood reported raising $113,327, loaning her campaign $62,221.03 and spending $175,548.03 on her campaign, leaving a balance of $62,221.03 in campaign debt as of Thursday in the form of an unpaid loan balance.

Casady reported raising $115,975 in contributions, loaned her campaign $75,941.34 and spent $191,916.34, according to her campaign finance report. She reported a campaign debt of $75,941.34 as of Monday in the form of an unpaid loan balance.

Candidates may carry over surplus campaign funds to the next election cycle, or choose a method by which surplus funds are disposed.