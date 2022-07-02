Colorado felon jailed in Sherwood after her second gun-violation arrest in 2 months

A Colorado woman accused of trying to help her murder-suspect boyfriend evade Little Rock police is behind bars after her second arrest with a gun in two months, and Pulaski County prosecutors have petitioned a judge to keep the 34-year-old woman in jail until her trial.

Lindsey Janae Krasovic, who also has addresses in Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville, has been jailed since her Monday arrest in Sherwood after a traffic stop for careless driving, according to an arrest report.

A Sherwood police dog alerted on possible contraband in the vehicle with investigators finding a safe behind the center console that contained about 3 grams of methamphetamine. A 9mm pistol was found on the console and 3 grams of marijuana was discovered in the back seat along with computers, scanners and printers, as well as forged identifications and checks. The report further states that investigators also seized "multiple pages of people's skimmed card information."

She was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a forgery device, 10 counts of first-degree forgery and 35 counts of identity fraud. Reports state that she has a felony conviction from Colorado. Her bail is $50,000.

Records show Krasovic had been arrested about two months earlier, on May 6, following a traffic stop on South Redmond Road in Jacksonville for driving infractions. Police reported smelling marijuana and removed Krasovic from the car. Inside the vehicle, investigators found a loaded pistol next to the driver's seat along with suspected marijuana, an arrest report said. She was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession. Records don't show when she was released from jail.

In February, Little Rock police reported that Krasovic had been abducted and pistol-whipped by a man she was living with, Carl Lee Brown Jr., 34, of Little Rock. According to arrest reports, police were called to Brown's Topaz Court home by a Krasovic friend who said Brown, a parolee being sought by U.S. marshals, was holding Krasovic against her will and beating her with his gun.

Officers arrived at the residence to find Brown inside a running car. Police blocked his car and ordered him at gunpoint to surrender. Instead, Brown drove the silver Mercury Grand Marquis through the blockade, with police pursuing him at high speed through several streets and into Saline County where other police agencies joined the pursuit.

The chase ended when a state trooper rammed the fleeing car using the precision immobilization technique (PIT) in the 14000 block of Heinke Road, shortly after Brown was seen throwing a gun from the car.

Krasovic and another man were in the back seat, according to police reports. Krasovic, suffering notable swelling to one eye, among other injuries, told investigators Brown had beaten her over the head with something but did not know what it was, the report states.

Brown was charged with kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree domestic battering, terroristic threatening, fleeing and tampering with evidence. He's in prison awaiting trial in that case, among others.

Krasovic is awaiting trial on a felony hindering apprehension charge over allegations that she tried to mislead Little Rock police investigating the December 2020 slaying of Brandon David Simpson, 36, at the Mara Lynn Road home Krasovic shared with boyfriend Scott Andrew Severance, 36, of Colorado.

Severance, jailed on murder and firearm charges, maintains that he fatally shot Simpson in self-defense during a fight over the gun. His first trial was a mistrial but he is scheduled to be tried again next month.

Deputy prosecutor Justin Brown petitioned presiding Judge Karen Whatley on Wednesday to order that Krasovic be held without bail until a hearing about her release can be conducted.

According to testimony at Severance's trial, police, alerted by Simpson's wife that he'd been shot at the Severance-Krasovic residence, entered the residence to find Simpson dead in a bedroom and Krasovic taking a shower. The gun used to kill Simpson was found in a box of bleach powder under the bathroom sink.

Krasovic told police her husband "Jay" had fought with Simpson, an acquaintance, after Simpson pulled a gun and threatened to kill her and Jay, according to police reports. Simpson was shot during the struggle, and Jay fled the home, Krasovic told police.

She said she offered to take the injured Simpson to the hospital, but he said he did not want to go because he had pending arrest warrants, police reports show. Simpson "scooted" himself into the bedroom, saying he needed to rest, and she got in the shower, Krasovic told detectives, the reports said.

Investigators spent hours trying to find Jay before discovering mail at the house referencing Severance, whom Krasovic told them lived in Florida before admitting that Severance was the man police were seeking.