



Nursing leaders choose UAM student

Jaye Saunders, a University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) senior nursing student from New Edinburg, was selected for the 2022 BSN Young Leaders program. She is among five honorees from across the state, according to a news release.

During the BSN Young Leaders program, selected students are guided through the process of leading a quality improvement or research project. Saunders wants to focus her project on bringing awareness to pediatric mental health screenings in primary care clinics.

The Arkansas Center for Nursing sponsors the BSN Young Leaders program each year. After the three-month program, students receive a $1,000 stipend to assist with educational costs, according to the release.

"The School of Nursing is proud to have a student selected for this leadership program," said Brandy Haley, dean of the UAM School of Nursing. "This program mentors future nurses in leadership roles that strengthen the delivery of safe, effective and high-quality care. Jaye is an excellent nursing student, and her participation in this program will reinforce the theoretical beliefs we teach in our BSN program regarding leadership and its impact on patient outcomes."

Pine Bluff School District group to meet

The Unified Stakeholders of the Pine Bluff School District will meet at 6 p.m. July 7 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St.

"This community engagement committee consists of Pine Bluff School District personnel, community leaders, stakeholders and parents who act in the best interest of the district and supports it by lifting and linking the voices of the stakeholders," a spokesman said.

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will hold its regular monthly committee meeting at 6 p.m. July 28 at Larry's Pizza 4901 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. There will be a special guest speaker, David L. Singer, chairman, said.





