Former Nebraska pitcher commits to Hogs

Arkansas gained a baseball commitment Saturday from former Nebraska right-handed pitcher Koty Frank.

Frank, 6-2, 210 pounds, was 5-1 with a 3.81 ERA in 19 appearances for the Cornhuskers. He struck out 70, allowed 54 hits and walked 19 in 59 innings.

During the 2021 season, he made 13 relief appearance and had a 3-1 record with 1 save in 27 1/3 innings. He struck out 21 batters and had a 4.94 ERA and .202 opposing batting average.

Frank appeared in two games in relief at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional in 2021 and notched a victory while pitching 3 2/3 innings of relief in opening game against Northeastern. He was the losing pitcher when he walked three during the pivotal eighth inning of the Razorbacks' 6-2 victory in the regional championship.

A Tushka, Okla., native, Frank played at Eastern Oklahoma State College for two seasons before transferring to Nebraska.

He arrived at EOSC as a switch-hitting middle infielder and sometimes catcher. He eventually switched to being a full-time pitcher.

“He went full bore on the mound and made himself into a guy that just out competed people and then the stuff was good,” EOSC coach Matt Parker said. “He doesn’t throw anything straight.”

He left EOSC in the top five in program history in career ERA 3.33 and strikeouts 127 while having an 11-6 record over 110 2/3 innings.

“I think the thing that makes Koty, Koty is that dude is an elite competitor,” said Parker, a Searcy native. “He’s a completely different guy not on the mound than he is on the mound, in a good way.”