DEAR HELOISE: Your suggestion for installing hooks by the door was great. I actually got one of those decorative clothes shelves with hooks that also has a small shelf and instead of hanging clothes, use the hooks to put all my keys -- car, truck, garden tractor, lawn mower, snow blower, key to the garden shed, etc. Anything that needs a key to be operated, the key goes there.

As soon as we walk in the door from the car or finish using the mower or whatever, the key is immediately hung on the appropriate hook. If you are worried about a thief breaking in and knowing which key is which, I do not label the keys but get different colored tape for each key and learn which color goes to which key. Car keys have one color, and if you have more than one car, it's very simple to just number them as 1, 2, etc. The same goes for the mowers, etc. Simply label them with a different color and a number.

It is easy enough to remember, for example, that red tape number 1 key is the husband's car key, number 2 is the wife's, number 3 is the kids', 4 the truck that everyone uses and so on. You can easily come up with your own color scheme and numbering.

-- Cathy Zbuska,

Harwinton, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: Our family uses old-fashioned mattress pads, which we wash at least every six months. And it always has been a problem when air gets trapped in the pad and causes it to float on top of the water in our top-loading washing machine. Pushing the pad under the water and even pushing in against the side of the washer tub never seems to get enough of the air out.

But we have just found a better way. Fill the washing machine about a quarter full of water and then push the pad against the sides and bottom of the tub. With less water, the pad cannot "escape," and you will get almost all the air replaced with water. Then fill the tub and wash as normal. And if needed, repeat the process for the rinse cycle. No more floaters.

-- John N., Huntsville, Ala.

DEAR HELOISE: As a retired home economics teacher, I figured out many years ago how to prevent brown sugar from hardening. Once you open the brown sugar box or bag, just place the brown sugar in a freezer-safe zip-top bag to keep the air out. It really works.

-- Marleen L.,

San Gabriel, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: Although there are commercial grout cleaners, I like the idea of using an eco-friendly solution. Once the grout has been cleaned, it would probably be a good idea to reseal it with a commercial resealer. Resealing will improve the longevity of the grout and make future cleaning a bit easier.

-- Tim Davis,

Kettering, Ohio

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com