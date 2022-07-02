Homemakers attend event

Members of the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council recently traveled to North Little Rock to the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council state meeting.

Those attending from Jefferson County were Debbie James, Karen Gray, Nancy Sumner, Connie Herrin, Delores Kelley, Brenda Robinson, Jo Ann Carr, Marnette Reed, Sarah Payton, Nancy Rosen, Kaye Richardson, Jody Stout, Sandy Smith, Dot Hart, Velma Ridgell, and Jeanette Banks. Mary Ann Kizer, the Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent, also attended, according to a news release.

EHC members participated in educational classes as well as creative skills classes. Debbie James taught a Wooden Presents Creative Skills Class and Brenda Robinson taught a Burlap Flowers Creative Skills Class.

Nancy Sumner, a member of Camden Road EHC, received a Certificate of Achievement for being a 60-year member.

Community Service Project Book Awards for outstanding participation and quality of their project books were presented to Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council, Grace Willing Workers EHC, Heart-N-Hands EHC, Lunch Bunch Workers EHC, New Horizons EHC, and Willing Workers of White Hall EHC.

Jeanette Banks, a member of Lunch Bunch Workers, won the Talent Show Vocal Competition and a $50 award.

Membership in the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers is open to all county residents. For details, call Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or email mkizer@uada.edu.