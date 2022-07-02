



Happy birthday (July 2): It's a year in which you achieve a remarkable balance of opposites — freedom with security; passion with practicality; serious play. You'll use your talent to promote the interests of others and take home an award for the team. More highlights: money from a new client or company, a renovation and a cuisine-driven adventure.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You feel the unexpressed emotions of others. Because you're intuitive, you'll wonder at what people need in addition to and outside of the things they are actually asking for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'd like to help but aren't sure how. You don't want to be the person who thinks they are helping while they make things worse. So, you take the time to learn what's needed. Respectfully unobtrusive, you'll hang back and observe.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Treat everyone identically and there will be problems. People have different preferences. Trying to meet the individual needs of each is also problematic, plus exhausting! Do what you most enjoy. You'll attract a good fit.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): So much of life can be negotiated for those inclined to try. You'll be especially keen in such matters and will consider the first offer a jumping-off place. You'll think of brilliant deals, arrangements and compromises.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Certain numbers have a resonance for you and it's good luck to see them, perhaps on a receipt, address or license plate. What's even better luck is when you hit the numbers you've attached to a particular goal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Worry is produced by imagining a frightening future. Take precautions, handle what you can, and then project all that energy into a vision of the future in which you and your loved ones are healthy, wealthy and wise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll split your time between interests and people you adore. There is absolutely no better use of your day, so put off laborious tasks until another day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Following a whim will bring about an auspicious circumstance, but only if the impulse comes to you honestly, and not because you're just trying to get out of the work you told yourself you'd do. Give your inner boss priority.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you say "let's get together," you mean business. There's fun to be had with friends and you wouldn't dream of leaving this up to chance. You'll lead in this regard with an adventurous plan.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Each day you gain both skill and awareness that there's exponentially more to learn, giving you the warped sensation of catching up whilst falling further behind. And yet you'll do it anyway, for the love of learning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have ideas about what a loved one should do next for optimum health and success, but unless explicitly asked, the best you can do is continue to be a fine example and trust that something good is coming.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Those trying to appear normal will come across as weird because only weird people consciously strive for normalcy. You'll embrace anyone struggling to fit in, with the full knowledge that all the best people are weird.

Mercury’s History Lesson

History can be your best teacher, but with the current antics of Mercury, history is more like the teacher who passes out a test then hides out in the lounge. Recalling the past can be tricky and making meaning out of it even trickier, but valiant efforts will keep you from repeating past mistakes. New mistakes are way more fun!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Cancer Larry David is the ultimate crabby comedian born when Mercury was in Cancer as well. If Cancer natives have a hard-shell exterior, it’s only to deflect potential harm to their highly sensitive souls. Humor is the perfect armor. The co-creator of “Seinfeld” and creator of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” was born when the moon was in Capricorn, the sign of moguls.



