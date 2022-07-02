IDs released for North Little Rock officers involved in standoff that ended when police fatally shot man

North Little Rock police on Friday released the names of three officers who have been on paid leave during the investigation of a standoff that ended Sunday morning when the suspect fired on police, who returned fire and killed him, according to a news release.

Officers James Edwards, Nicholas Stewart and Scott Harton have been on leave following the standoff that began with a report of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on the night of June 25 at 3108 Donaghey Drive.

Police encountered Arlen Jay Bates, 66, who was armed with a gun and had reportedly fired toward at least one person by the time officers arrived, authorities said. He reportedly would not talk with officers and retreated into the house.

A police special operations team, including Stewart and Harton, made up of SWAT officers and mental health experts, entered the residence about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, but could not contact Bates.

When SWAT officers went in to arrest Bates around 6:30 a.m., they found him in a back bedroom. Police said Bates opened fire, hitting Stewart in the chest and police dog Rakkie in the leg. Edwards is Rakkie's handler.

Officers returned fire, killing Bates, police officials said.

Stewart was protected by his body armor vest and suffered only minor injuries, the release stated. Rakkie was released from veterinary care Tuesday and is unable to continue duty. The dog will be retired soon and stay with Edwards.

It is standard procedure to place officers on leave after they are involved in shootings. No further information was given about which officer or officers fired the shots that killed Bates.

The investigation into the shooting continues, the release stated.