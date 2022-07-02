Wrong for Arkansas

I agree with Dana Steward. I would also like an explanation from Sarah Sanders as to her continued devotion to Trump in light of recent revelations.

I would like to hear her explain why she's been photographed smiling and hugging a prominent member of the Proud Boys. I do not think we want someone in the governor's office who has aligned herself with extremist organizations. She is wrong for Arkansas!

KAREN BRANTON

Little Rock

Taking responsibility

Abortion has been a topic of intense conversations for years; especially in recent days. Shouts of "It's my choice," "It's my right," as well as "It's a child, not a choice" are shared in every form of media. Think about babies born in the last 55 to 95 years. How many families learned of a pregnancy and panicked over the impact on careers and decided to discard the baby? ? How many worried about the financial impact and immediately began plans to end the pregnancy? How many babies were born in adverse circumstances and yet grew up to became a part of "The Greatest Generation"? Many stepped up to provide loving emotional and hands-on support for those "surprise babies" and their hard-pressed families

Now, let's examine some situations of current unplanned pregnancies, Some developed out of one-night stands. Many came out of wedlock. Some came from couples struggling to care for an already large family. Adoption agencies, churches, families and our government have provided the basic needs in hundreds of thousands of cases of unplanned pregnancies.

Many advocates of abortion loudly proclaim personal offense at anyone having influence over women's bodies and personal decisions. They claim abortion is a health issue. They proudly proclaim a baby is a totally unacceptable interruption in their life plan. I'm not hearing any discussions about a male and female being required for conception. The words "taking responsibility" are not in these conversations. Contraceptives are available for men and women, often without cost. So, please explain to me why Americans tossed away 930,160 tiny lives in 2020. Dear God, please help us!

KAY HICKS

Little Rock

Recorded in history

Well, it seems the Republicans want to ban not only history books but math books also. They think math books teach about racism. They don't want history books to have the stories about Indians ... you know why? They don't want anyone to know how we treated them. In other words, they don't want the truth to be told.

I believe they hate the truth. They will be in our future history books as liars. They don't want that happening. The children of the future will see how the leaders (dingbats) of the past acted like Class A idiots, and they can't stand the truth about themselves.

Remember to do your God-given right and get out there and vote. Take a friend; take a whole bunch of friends. And whatever you do, vote the love vote, not the hate vote.

BOB MASSERY

Little Rock

Quick, easy solution

We have a Supreme Court justice stating he wants to take another look at same-sex marriage because he believes it is not constitutional. I agree that we should take another look at it. However, I think we should look at it in another way. Our Constitution guarantees the same right to every person (now that includes fetuses). It also prohibits government action that unduly favors one religion over another.

What I think is unconstitutional in this case is that a secular state is issuing a religious document, a marriage license. This license contains a religious test--marriage should be between "one man and one woman." If they do not meet this religious test, they cannot receive the benefits it affords. This means their partner and family cannot receive government benefits such as Social Security, Disability, or veterans' benefits. Their families cannot get insurance through their employment, Workers' Compensation, or retirement plan benefits for their deceased partner and parent. The list is endless.

I think there is a quick and easy solution to this problem. The state must stop issuing marriage licenses. It should only issue domestic partner licenses. This license should afford all the rights given to people holding marriage licenses now. If people want a marriage license, they can also get one from their church, but it would not have anything to do with receiving their constitutional civil rights.

All court cases could end. People could even bake a cake for someone's domestic partnership union, and not have to claim it violates their religious beliefs.

I hope LGBTQ+ leadership and all their supporters, Democrats, Republicans, and independents can get behind this, and we can put a stop to all this mean-spirited treatment of our fellow American citizens.

SALLY MAYS

Roland