



• Prince Charles reportedly had an "emotional" but "fantastic" time meeting granddaughter Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and spending time with the baby's big brother, Archie, during Queen Elizabeth's recent Platinum Jubilee, a royal source told People. "The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," said the insider. "It was very special to have some time with [Archie, 3]. He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional -- it was a wonderful thing." The royal celebration marked California-born Lili's first trip to England -- big brother Archie was born there -- as well as her first meeting with her great-grandmother, the queen. Lilibet, whose name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth's nickname growing up, turned 1 on June 4. Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, claimed last year during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that years earlier there were "concerns" in Buckingham Palace "about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born." While the couple did not disclose who in the royal family had expressed such thoughts, Harry later told Winfrey that it was neither the queen nor her husband, the late Prince Philip.

• With a speech about his own inspirational dream for the Black community, Sean "Diddy" Combs channeled the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. while accepting the BET Awards' highest honor. After Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday night -- presented by Babyface and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who called Combs his favorite artist growing up -- the music mogul said God put a special message in his heart to deliver his "new dream." "I got this dream of Black people being free," Combs said. "I got this dream of us controlling our own destiny. I got this dream of us taking accountability and stop killing each other. I got this dream of us being rich and wealthy and living on the same block. I have this dream of us unifying." Combs founded Bad Boy Records and is a three-time Grammy winner who's worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Evans and 112. He created the fashion clothing line Sean John, launched Revolt TV with a focus on music and has his own vodka. He also produced the reality show "Making the Band" for MTV. Past recipients of the BET honor include Prince, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker and New Edition.





Sean "Diddy" Combs accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)





