BASKETBALL

T-Wolves deal for Gobert

For Utah, one era is ending. For Minnesota, one seems to be beginning. The Jazz have agreed to trade Rudy Gobert -- a three-time defensive player of the year -- to the Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal. Utah will receive four first-round picks between 2023 and 2029, a first-round pick from this year's draft in Walker Kessler, along with Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Malik Beasley, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the NBA had not approved the deal and neither team could announce it publicly. ESPN, which first reported the trade, also said Jarred Vanderbilt was going from Minnesota to Utah as part of the deal for Gobert -- who now gets paired alongside another elite big man in Karl-Anthony Towns.

Payton II to join Blazers

Gary Payton II is returning to his Pacific Northwest roots, agreeing to a $28 million, three-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed on Friday that Payton would depart the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to join a backcourt alongside Damian Lillard and lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe, selected with the seventh overall pick in last Thursday's draft.

U.S. now 4-1 in FIBA

Justin Jackson scored 26 points, Langston Galloway added 18 and the U.S. men's basketball team took another step toward qualifying for next year's World Cup by topping Puerto Rico 83-75 on Friday night. John Jenkins scored 13 for the Americans, who improved to 4-1 in World Cup qualifying from the FIBA Americas region. The U.S. closes first-round qualifying play Monday at Cuba. The Americans have already clinched a spot in the second round, as has Puerto Rico.

FOOTBALL

UF assistants getting $1M

Florida is paying each of Coach Billy Napier's three coordinators $1 million annually. Offense coordinator Rob Sale and co-defensive coordinators Sean Spencer and Patrick Toney will make seven-figure salaries, according to contracts the Gators shared Friday. Florida released the documents to fulfill public records requests. The school had previously disclosed details of Napier's deal. Napier ended up spending $6.325 million of a $7.5 million pool for his 10 on-field assistants. Strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke will make $750,000, bringing Napier's staff total to a little more than $7 million. Florida gave Napier another $5 million pool to hire his support staff. Each of Napier's assistants signed two-year deals.

GOLF

Two tied at Korn Ferry

Dawson Armstrong fired a 7-under 64 on Friday to take a share of the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Ascendant Par Open in Berthoud, Colo. Armstrong is tied with Ryan McCormick, who shot a 67 on Friday, at 10-under 134 at the midway point of the tournament. Zack Fischer (Benton) shot a 70 for the second day in a row and is at 4-under 140. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) struggled to a 74 on Friday and missed the cut by one stroke at even-par 144. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) finished his week at 1-over 145.

Campillo leads in Ireland

Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo was the pace-setter halfway through the Irish Open while home favorite Shane Lowry staged a grandstand finish to make the cut at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Ireland, on Friday. Campillo added a 4-under 68 to his opening bogey-free 65 for a halfway total of 11 under par, one shot ahead of Poland's Adrian Meronk (67) and Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti (69). Lowry looked set for an early exit until he birdied his last four holes for a second round of 70. The 2019 British Open champion rounded off a brilliant fightback by holing from 20 feet on the 18th to the delight of the large crowds.

HOCKEY

San Jose fires coaching staff

The San Jose Sharks have fired Coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly two decades on the job. Interim GM Joe Will made these moves. Boughner, 51, coached the Sharks for the past 2 1/2 seasons after replacing Peter DeBoer in December 2019. They missed out on the playoffs each of the last three years following a run of 14 playoff appearances in 15 seasons, including a trip to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.