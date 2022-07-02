One killed in late Friday shooting near west Little Rock Walmart; police seek suspect

A person was fatally shot late Friday night near a west Little Rock Walmart, and a suspect is wanted, according to Little Rock police.

The Little Rock Police Department in a Twitter post early Saturday said officers responded to the shooting at 19301 Cantrell Road at 11:54 p.m. It wasn't clear where the shooting occurred in relation to the Walmart, located at the intersection of Cantrell and Chenal Parkway.

The victim, who wasn't identified early Saturday, had been taken to the hospital in a "personal vehicle," but later died, according to the department.

The agency's social media post identified Michael Wilson as a suspect in the shooting who is wanted. It didn't provide any information about Wilson beyond his name and mugshot.

The post also didn't provide any details about the shooting or what led to it.

The store would have been closed at the time of the shooting, according to Walmart's website, which lists the operating hours as 6 a.m.-11 p.m.