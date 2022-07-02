Sections
Piquet’s slur against Hamilton caught on video

by Mauricio Savarese AP Sports Writer | Today at 1:52 a.m.
FILE - Three-time world champion Formula One racer Nelson Piquet of Brazil attends the shooting of the Hungarian Television's Formula One magazine in Budapest, Hungary, July 23, 2015. Piquet apologized to Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 saying the racial term he used about the Mercedes driver was “ill thought out” but was not meant to be offensive. The 69-year-old Brazilian has faced heavy criticism this week over comments he made in Portuguese last November on a podcast where he referred to Hamilton as “neguinho,” which means “little Black guy.” (Janos Marjai/MTI via AP, file)


MOTOR SPORTS

Video: Piquet used slur about Hamilton

SAO PAULO -- More video in Brazilian media shows retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet using homophobic language and more racial slurs about Lewis Hamilton.

The website Grande Premio published video late Thursday -- apparently filmed last year with Piquet speaking in Portuguese -- in which the 69-year-old Brazilian used homophobic language to say the British driver wasn't focused to challenge Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg for the 2016 title, which the German won. There was also a fourth instance of a racial slur about Hamilton, who is Black.

For earlier slurs that came to wider attention this week, Piquet has already been widely condemned by F1, drivers, teams, and governing body, the FIA.

On a podcast last November, Piquet discussed a crash between Hamilton and Max Verstappen during last year's British Grand Prix. Piquet referred to Hamilton as "neguinho" in Portuguese, which means "little Black guy." The term is not necessarily a racist slur in Brazil, but it is an expression that is increasingly seen as distasteful, and its phrasing can also emphasize that.

Piquet apologized to Hamilton on Wednesday, but said the term, while "ill thought out," was not meant to be offensive. He added "neguinho" can be used as a short for "people in general." But his phrasing in that part of the video left no doubt he was singling out Hamilton as "the little Black guy," to which he added a homophobic slur.

Piquet was suspended on Thursday from his honorary membership of the British Racing Drivers' Club, which owns and runs the Silverstone track, the site of this week's grand prix.


  photo  Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at the paddock ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  


Print Headline: Piquet’s slur against Hamilton caught on video

