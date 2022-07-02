Razorbacks round up Metcalf, Hasz





The University of Arkansas coach Sam Pittman added to his 2023 class with two oral commitmemts on Friday.

The coaching staff along with the Razorbacks fans help convinced highly recruited defensive back TJ Metcalf to publicly commit.

Metcalf credited Coach Sam Pittman, cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, assistant defensive backs coach Mason Hutchins and other staff members for making him feel at home.

"The coaches, the fans just showed constant love since day one," Metcalf said. "I can say Coach Bowman has done a great job recruiting me to be a Razorback. Coach Pittman is very excited for me to be there. They showed nothing but love on the visit. It's probably the best fan base I've ever encountered. I know the state is very proud of the football team and they have our backs. I just felt home there."

Metcalf, 6-1, 188 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Valley chose the Hogs over more than 20 scholarship offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others.

He and his family, along with his younger brother, Tevis, who has an Arkansas offer, visited Fayetteville on March 12 and returned for an official visit on June 10-12. They were also on board with his decision.

Metcalf, along with his good friend and Hog cornerback commitment Dallas Young, made their official visits on the same weekend. Bowman, who is Metcalf's lead recruiter, was able to forge a strong bond with him the first day they talked.

"He's very real, he's somebody I can talk to," said Metcalf, who officially visited Penn State on June 24. "He doesn't have to change his tone. He's a very cool guy. He knows what he's doing. I can say that being someone who's been in his position meetings. The way he coaches is very hands on."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates him a 3-star-plus recruit. Metcalf plans to recruit his brother to Fayetteville.

"Now I get a whole year playing with him for my senior season and I want to keep that going," Metcalf said.

Athlete Dylan Hasz also committed Friday.

Hasz, 5-11, 180, of Bixby, Okla., chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Tulsa, Air Force, Navy, South Dakota State, and others.

Hasz joins his brother and ESPN 4-star pledge Luke as commitments. He made an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

"For starters, it's pretty rare to have an opportunity to play with your brother at this kind of level," Hasz said. "It means a ton to be able to compete with Luke. And program wise, I think it's safe to say this program has shown nothing but growth and created an extremely competitive and positive culture."

In addition to his brother's commitment, the Hasz's have strong ties to Arkansas with their sister, Jenna Hasz Swindell, and aunt, Jennifer Fargo Rouse, being UA graduates.

"Well my sister is probably more exited than anybody," Hasz said.

As a junior, Hasz was a workhorse for the 13-0 Spartans who won the 6A-II state title. He had 24 catches for 193 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 5 carries for 26 yards while also having 14 punt returns for 214 yards along with 28 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 12 pass breakups at safety.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains recruited Hasz.

"The fan base at Arkansas is special and anyone can see that whether it's "College Gameday," the Elite Eight or the College World Series, [you] won't find another place like it," Hasz said.

Metcalf and Hasz are the 17th and 18th commitments for the Hogs. Oral commitments are nonbinding.





