Religion calendar





ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1023.

• First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. Information and streaming link available at gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. (501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. More information at westoverhills.org.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release or update a listing, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com



