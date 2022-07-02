Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ haul for Arkansas governor’s race tops $13M; Chris Jones raises $1.9M

Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders raised $13.18 million in contributions and spent that much in the primary election, including a $4.25 million transfer to her general election account, according to her latest campaign finance report.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones raised $1.915 million in contributions and spent $1.911 million in the primary election, including a transfer of $69,431 to his general election account, according to his latest campaign finance report.

Through June 24, he reported a $18,673.76 campaign debt for video production.

Primary campaign finance reports for state candidates were due in the secretary of state's office Thursday.

For the general election campaign, Sanders reported on June 15 raising a total of $2.09 million and spending $4,606.97 through the end of May, leaving a balance of $2.09 million. That doesn't include the transfer of $4.25 million from her primary election campaign.

Sanders, of Little Rock, is a former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump and is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee. Her gubernatorial fundraising has been the largest haul for a candidate for governor.

For the general election campaign, Jones reported on June 15 raising a total of $111,344.61 in contributions and spending $42,416.05 through the end of May, leaving a balance of $68,928.56. That doesn't include the transfer of $69,431 from his primary election campaign.

Jones, of Little Rock, is a former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington of Pine Bluff reported raising $21,430.72 in contributions and spending $14,678.72, leaving a balance of $6,752 through May 24.

The primary election was May 24. The general election is Nov. 8.

The other gubernatorial candidates reported the following figures in their latest campaign finance reports:

Republican candidate Doc Washburn of Little Rock raised $68,091.58 in contributions, loaned his campaign $3,875 and spent $42,967.61 through May 14, leaving a balance of $28,998.97.

Democratic candidate and former state Rep. Jay Martin of Little Rock raised a total of $38,980 in contributions, loaned his campaign $5,635.16 and spent $44,169.67, leaving a balance of $362.61 on Thursday .

Democratic candidate Supha Xayprasith-Mays of Little Rock raised a total of $31,775 in contributions and spent $31,633.2. She reported a campaign debt of $15,601.93 as of June 22.

Democratic candidate Anthony Bland Sr. of Little Rock raised total contributions of $7,143, received $750 in loans and spent $7,971.39. He reported a campaign debt of $750 as of June 13.

Democratic candidate James "Rus" Russell III of Little Rock reported raising $7,693, loaning his campaign $4,000, and spending $12,573.06, leaving a shortfall of $880.06 through May 14.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

For the primary, Republican lieutenant governor nominee Leslie Rutledge of Maumelle reported raising $515,334.86 in contributions and spending $473,207.89, leaving a balance of $42,126.97 on May 24.

For the general election, Rutledge, who is the current attorney general, reported total contributions and a balance of $465,754.63 through May 24. In November, she abandoned a run for governor to seek the lieutenant governor's office.

For the primary, Republican candidate Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway reported raising and spending $407,875.60 through Thursday . He reported a campaign debt of $23,471.94.

Republican candidate Doyle Webb of Benton reported raising a total of $295,305, loaning his campaign $40,365 and spending $335,670 through Thursday . He reported a debt of $22,645.65 to himself in the form of an unpaid loan balance.

For the primary, surgeon general Greg Bledsoe of Little Rock reported contributions of $345,285.29, loans to his campaign of $50,000 and total spending of $385,784.41, leaving a balance of $9,500.88 on May 24.

For the primary, Republican candidate Joseph Wood of Fayetteville reported raising in total $146,984 and spending $144,178.62 through Thursday. He reported a campaign debt of $6,201.68.

Republican candidate Chris Bequette of Little Rock reported loaning his campaign $440,00, raising $17,430.52 and spending $32,296.56. He reported a campaign debt of $440,000 as of Monday to himself in the form of an unpaid loan balance.

Democratic nominee Kelly Ross Krout of Lowell reported raising a total of $137,373.63 in contributions, loaning her campaign $100, and spending $119,231.41 for the primary, leaving a balance of $18,242.22 on May 24.

Libertarian candidate Frank Gilbert of Little Rock reported reported raising $201 and spending $168.94, leaving a balance of $32.06 on May 31.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

For the primary, Republican Attorney General nominee Tim Griffin of Little Rock reported raising $1.73 million and spending $1.73 million through May 24, including transferring $781,783 to his general election campaign.

For the general election, Griffin, who is the current lieutenant governor, reported contributions totaling $1.41 million, including the transfer of $781,783 from his primary election campaign, and spending $15,800, leaving a balance of $1.4 million as of May 24. In February of 2021, Griffin ended his bid for governor to run for attorney general.

For the primary, Republican candidate Leon Jones Jr. of Little Rock reported raising $86,526.94 in total, loaning his campaign $3,500 and spending $70,433.04 for the, leaving a balance of $19,593.90 on Thursday

For the primary, Democratic nominee Jesse Gibson of Little Rock reported raising a total of $228,253.11 in contributions, loaning his campaign $25,000 and spending $229,806.04, leaving a balance of $23,572.07 on May 24.

SECRETARY OF STATE

For the primary, Republican incumbent and nominee John Thurston of East End reported raising total contributions of $158,620.99, loaning his campaign $4,608.18 and spending $172,444.84, leaving a balance of $5,293.93 on May 24. For the general election, he reported a balance of $4,900.

For the primary, Republican candidate Eddie Joe Williams, a former state senator from Cabot, reported raising a total of $207,682 and spending that much through May 24.

For the primary, Democratic nominee Anna Beth Gorman of North Little Rock reported raising $128,388 in total contributions and spending $112,336.35, leaving a balance of $16,051.65 on May 24.

For the primary, Democratic candidate Josh Price of Maumelle reported raising $145,284.87 in contributions and spending $123,185.91 through May 24, leaving a balance of $22,098.96.

TREASURER

For the primary, Republican nominee Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle reported raising $85,939.32 in contributions and spending $38,838.60, leaving a balance of $47,100.72 on May 24.

In late January, Lowery halted his bid for secretary of state to run for state treasurer. In June, he amended his report for January to show the transfer of $40,000 from carryover from his 2020 campaign for state House to his treasurer campaign.

For the primary, Republican candidate Sen. Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith reported raising $122,064.14 in contributions, loaning his campaign $8,000 and spending $132,090.29 through Thursday with a campaign debt of $8,000 to himself from an unpaid loan advance

Democratic nominee Pam Whitaker of Little Rock reported raising $4.259.49 and spending $2,078.98, leaving a balance of $2,179.51.

LAND COMMISSIONER

For the primary, Republican nominee and incumbent Tommy Land of Heber Springs reported raising $48,486.67 in contributions, loaning his campaign $3,000, earning $351.89 in interest and spending $13,864.99, leaving a balance of $37,973.57 on Thursday

For the primary, Democratic nominee Darlene Goldi Gaines of Little Rock reported raising $6,804.92 and spending $5,593.47, leaving a balance of $1,211.45 on Thursday.

AUDITOR

For the primary, Republican nominee and current state Treasurer Dennis Milligan of Benton reported raising $49,850, loaning his campaign $54,510.22 and spending $69,981.53, leaving a balance of $34,378.69 through May 24. For the general election, he reported a balance of $4,300 through the end of May.

Campaign finance reports for Democratic candidate Diamond Arnold-Johnson of Mabelvale and for Libertarian candidate Simeon Snow of Rector weren't available on the secretary of state's website on Friday morning.