School resource officer finds gun in desk at North Little Rock High

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- North Little Rock schools are increasing security for their summer school program after a resource officer found a loaded gun in a student's desk Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the school district.

The officer, who was working during summer school at North Little Rock High School, secured the handgun and contacted police, but the school did not go into lock down because authorities did not deem it an immediate threat, the release states.

All students and staff are safe, according to the district.

It was not clear who the gun belonged to or how it got there, but an investigation is ongoing, the release states.