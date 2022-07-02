Sections
Super Quiz: British Literature

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. He wrote "The Hobbit."

2. In this George Orwell novel, a group of farm animals rebel against their human farmer.

3. From where did the invaders come in "War of the Worlds"?

4. This detective lived at 221B Baker Street.

5. Author of the "Harry Potter" fantasy series.

6. "Mame" is an anagram for what Jane Austen novel?

7. Thomas Hardy's last completed novel was "Jude the --------."

8. This Daphne du Maurier novel begins, "Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again."

9. This title character fell in love with Mr. Rochester.

ANSWERS:

1. J.R.R. Tolkien

2. "Animal Farm"

3. Mars

4. Sherlock Holmes

5. J.K. Rowling

6. "Emma"

7. Obscure

8. "Rebecca"

9. Jane Eyre

