Texas League roundups

AMARILLO 11, NW ARKANSAS 10

Right fielder Tyler Gentry went 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 4 RBI for NW Arkansas on Friday in a loss to Amarillo in front of 5,943 fans at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas.

Gentry gave the Naturals the lead in the first inning with a three-run home run to left-center field -- his seventh home run of the season -- on the first pitch he saw. Gentry then scored in the third inning on Logan Porter's sacrifice fly that gave NW Arkansas a 4-1 lead. Nick Loftin hit his 10th home run of the season in the fifth inning, a solo shot to left-center field that put the Naturals ahead 5-2.

The Sod Poodles took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth, getting a two-run home run from Roby Enriquez and a three-run shot from Drew Stankiewicz to pull ahead 7-5. Tucker Bradley hit an RBI double for the Natuals in the sixth to make it 7-6, but Amarillo got the run back in the bottom of the inning on Leandro Cedeno's 15th home run of the season. The Sod Poodles added to their lead in the seventh inning when Jorge Barrosa reached on a fielder's choice, a fielding error by Naturals reliever Walter Pennington and an RBI single from Juan Centeno to make it 11-6.

The Naturals rallied in the ninth, getting an RBI single from Gentry and a three-run home run from Robbie Glendinning, his 10th of the season. Logan Porter walked after the home run and John Rave singled to put runners at first and third with two outs, but Sebastian Rivero popped out to end the game.

Glendinning and Maikel Garcia had two hits each for NW Arkansas, which finished with 10 as a team. Starting pitcher Noah Murdock (0-3) took the loss after allowing 6 earned runs on 8 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

DRILLERS 9, TRAVELERS 3

Center fielder Cade Marlowe, right fielder Jack Larsen and third baseman Riley Unroe had two hits each for the Arkansas Travelers on Friday, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Tulsa Drillers in front of 6,966 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

The Drillers built a 5-0 lead before the Travelers scored their first run on a Marlowe RBI single in the top of the sixth. Tulsa made it 8-1 in the bottom of the inning thanks to a solo home run from Andy Pages -- his 13th of the season -- and a two-run shot from Ryan Ward -- his 16th of the season. An RBI groundout from Ryan January made it 9-1 in the bottom of the seventh before a two-run single from Marlowe in the eighth set the final score.

Arkansas starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (4-7) took the loss. He allowed 4 earned runs on 5 hits with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. Tulsa starter John Rooney (3-2) earned the win after allowing 1 earned run on 7 hits with a walk and 6 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services