Texas man, 41, killed in hit-and-run

A Texarkana, Texas, man died early Friday after being hit by a vehicle along an Interstate 30 service road, Little Rock police said.

Terrell Hilliard, 41, was found lying in the road at 11701 I-30, near the Interstate 430 junction, just after 12:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to a call to check the condition of a subject and found Hilliard, who was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said in the release

According to Barnes, investigators determined he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.