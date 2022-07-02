Tools & Toys: Uber Chill XL Personal Mini Fridge and PoolCandy Inflatable Sunning Pool





Uber Chill XL Personal Mini Fridge

What's to love: Save money on your next road trip by taking along your own drinks and not worrying about the melted ice water in the cooler spilling in the vehicle. This mini fridge, made by Uber Appliance, includes cords to plug into a 12-V car outlet or into a regular wall outlet making it easy to use on a trip, at home or in the office. Not only does it cool, but it has a warming option if the user would rather keep a lunch warm.

What does it do: The fridge is large enough to hold 12 12-ounce cans. It has a handle for easy carrying and a removable shelf for larger items. Temperatures are pre-set and a switch at the back switches the appliance from cooling to heating. The refrigerator/warmer is available in black, white, gray, red or blue and sells for $119. Visit uberappliance.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

PoolCandy Inflatable Sunning Pool

What's to love: It can be hard to stay cool during an Arkansas summer and while there is nothing wrong with taking advantage of the kid's wading pool, this one is a little bit deeper so adults can enjoy sunning and cooling off.

What does it do: The pool is made of durable, nontoxic, PVC vinyl and is 5 feet in diameter and 15 inches deep. The two lower rings have a mermaid scale pattern while the top ring is transparent and filled with silver glitter. The pool has a quick release floor drain and comes with a vinyl patch kit. It sells for $40. For more information, visit poolcandy.net.



