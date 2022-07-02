UAPB alumnae end law school





The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff extends congratulations and recognizes four female alumni who finished law school in 2022.

The UAPB alumnae are: Ajia Richardson, Tonisha Cox, Ja'Mecia Laws, and Angel (Thurman) Lockhart, according to a news release.

AJIA RICHARDSON is a Pine Bluff native and a 2022 graduate from Howard University School of Law. Richardson is a 2018 UAPB graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in political science degree. Richardson plans to take the Georgia Bar Exam and use her knowledge accumulated at Howard University to implement equity in the entertainment field, according to the news release. During law school, Richardson interned with Amazon Studios and United Talent Agency (UTA). She also interned with Epps Firm LLC, a boutique business and intellectual property law practice that provides legal advice to creatives and entrepreneurs. Also in law school, Richardson served as a student attorney of the Intellectual Property Trademark Clinic and was a member of the Sports and Entertainment Law Student Association (SELSA). She led as SELSA's 2022 chair of their annual Center Court Conference. While at UAPB, she interned with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) and was initiated into the Delta Eta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. in the spring of 2016. Richardson was a member of the Lady Lions Women's basketball team at UAPB.

TONISHA "TONI" COX is from East St. Louis, Ill. and is a 2018 UAPB graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in political science degree. In May 2022, she graduated from the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Cox plans to take the Pennsylvania Bar Exam where she aims to later join the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office as assistant district attorney. Being a lawyer is a dream that she developed at a young age, and she is excited to be one step closer to that dream, according to the news release. While in law school, Cox was the scholarship coordinator for the Black Law Students Association, a member of the BLSA and school Trial Team, Henry Woods Inn of Court, and Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity. She also had the opportunity to clerk at several firms in the Little Rock area. While at UAPB, Cox was a member of the Student Government Association and Political Science Club, president of Black Essence, residential assistant for the LIONS Program, and student leader for the Office of Recruitment. She also interned at the Law Office of Danyelle Walker PLLC at Little Rock and at the Arkansas State Capitol for Rep. Vivian Flowers of District 17. Cox is also a spring 2016 initiate into the Delta Eta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

JA'MECIA LAWS is from Belleville, Ill., where she serves as a mayor-appointed member of the city's Human Relations Commission. Laws is a 2018 UAPB graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in political science degree. Laws graduated in May 2022 from Washington University School of Law at St. Louis, Mo. After taking the Missouri Bar, Laws plans to join the trial attorneys at Schlichter Bogard & Denton, working to promote justice for individuals affected by mass torts, according to the release. At UAPB, she was an active member of the Student Government Association and president of Essence of a Woman. In addition, Laws was a Fall 2018 initiate of the Alpha Rho Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. In her free time, Laws loves to serve her community through her church and her sorority.

ANGEL LOCKHART is a native of Kansas City, Mo., Lockhart, a 2017 summa cum laude graduate of UAPB with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Arts in English literature degrees. Lockhart graduated from the University of Chicago Law School in June 2022, receiving the Herbert L. Caplan Prize for Creative Legal Thinking and the Pro Bono Service Initiative Award. Lockhart plans to begin her legal career clerking for Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer of the Arizona Supreme Court. While in law school, Lockhart was an active member of the Earl B. Dickerson Black Law Students Association, First Generation Professionals, and was on the student-led writing project called Bridges. She also served as the Development Editor for the University of Chicago Business Law Review and was a research assistant for Professor Sharon Fairley. She worked with the federal criminal justice system and interned with the Fair Elections Center at Washington, D.C. She participated in the ABA Section of Litigation Judicial Intern Opportunity Program (JIOP) at the Maricopa County Superior Court in the criminal department. She also interned as a 1L summer associate at Osborn Maledon P.A., a Phoenix law firm. At UAPB, she was president of Delta Eta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; president of the Criminal Justice Club; co-editor in chief of The Arkansawyer newspaper; and co-editor in chief of The Lions Yearbook and interned for state Rep. Vivian Flowers of District 17.

ADVISOR

Henry Brooks IV, UAPB political science instructor and a Ph.D. candidate in public policy, advised these students.

Brooks makes himself available to advise any student interested in attending graduate and professional schools.

"Our pre-law work is starting to look more like a proper prelaw program," Brooks said.

Several of current UAPB students and alumni recently completed a semester-long Law School Admission Test (LSAT) course with a professor from the UALR Bowen School of Law.

"Our two institutions have an admissions agreement that benefits our students' admission if they obtain a certain GPA and LSAT score. We are also in touch with the University of Arkansas Law School in Fayetteville on the possibility of duplicating that agreement," Brooks said.





Ja’Mecia Laws (left) and Angel (Thurman) Lockhart are two of the four University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff alumnae who finished law school in 2022, according to a news release from the university.





