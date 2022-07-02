What to do or not do with the family silverware





Oh, the family silver. It's the stuff of legends, lore, lust and lawsuits. At least it used to be. Once a requisite on every bride's registry, today, sterling flatware is a luxury few can afford, and many don't even want. Buying silverware you have to polish is like buying dishes you can't microwave.

As a result, sales for sterling flatware have sunk lower than the Lusitania.

"People are not going out and buying sterling flatware when they get married like they used to," said Martin Biro, co-owner with his brother of Biro Silver, a San Francisco-based silversmith company that their father founded in 1977.

What they are doing is inheriting it. That's where silver restoration companies like Biro Silver come in. "Our customer is often the mother or grandmother of the bride," Biro said. "They bring in the generational silver and want to restore it so they can hand it down as a wedding gift."

Those not fortunate enough to have been handed the family silver can buy a complete 65-piece set (five-piece place settings for 12, plus standard serving pieces) of used silver today for between $1,200 and $3,000, depending on the pattern, Biro said.

That price is a steal compared to buying it new. Sandy Bourbonnais owns Silver Superstore, a Seattle-based company she and her husband opened 23 years ago. "Some people are funny about their sterling silverware," she said. "They don't want any that others have used."

Her company sells only new — no used — sterling online and through their store. A new, 65-piece set sells for between $8,000 and $20,000, Bourbonnais said.

I need to mute my phone to gasp. When I recover, I ask: And who's buying it?

"Often it's someone older who has come into some money and who's always wanted a set, or it's a grandmother buying a set for her granddaughter as a wedding gift," she said. "Recently a man in his early 40s came in and wanted a plain set. Younger customers all want very plain patterns. Ornate patterns are not as popular."

Although fine sterling may not be as sought after as it once was, if a box of it has landed in your lap, don't just shove it under the bed. Count your blessings, then consider your options:

◼️ Keep it: Given the cost to buy sterling new or used, be grateful you have this family treasure.

◼️ Sell it: That said, if you have two sets of silver, and want to shed one, or you have a set of silver you're never going to use that no one in your family wants, and that has no sentimental value, consider selling it. Bourbonnais mentioned the following U.S. companies that will buy used sterling: Replacements Limited, in North Carolina; Michele's Estate Jewelry and Silver, in Texas and Colorado; Antique Cupboard, in Wisconsin.; and The Silver Queen, in Florida. Expect to get 15%-to-20% of what they would resell it for.

◼️ Auction it: If you have heirloom silver that is truly valuable, say it's from Tiffany's, Reed & Barton or Wallace, and was made in the '40s or before, consider offering it for auction. Be prepared for the auction house to take 30%-to-40% of the sale price.

◼️ Replace what's missing: If you love your family silver, but can't set a table for 10 because you're missing three forks, fill in the gaps. The same resellers mentioned above can sell you what's missing. Biro's company can also use its connections to track down missing pieces.

◼️ Restore it: If your old silver is tarnished beyond what you can do to salvage it, a good silversmith can fix that. Biro charges $6 a piece to professionally clean and machine polish sterling flatware. For a deeper reconditioning and refinishing that will return sterling to showroom condition, the cost is $10 to $12 per piece.

◼️ Sell for melt: While the thought of melting artisan silver pains preservationists like Biro, if the pattern isn't in demand, you may net more by selling the silver for its melt value than by selling the silverware as is. Find out what a pawn shop, a silver exchange, or a local jeweler would pay you for it. Like gold, the price of silver fluctuates. At this writing, the spot price of silver was around $22 an ounce.

◼️ Donate it: Giving your silver to a charity lets you help a cause you support, and get a tax deduction. Find a legitimate donation venue, such as a school, church or charity, so you can get a bona fide write off.

Join me next week when I find out what the silverware mom left me would cost new today, and what it's worth on today's market.

Marni Jameson is the author of six home and lifestyle books, including "What to Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want."



