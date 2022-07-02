Wrong-way crash kills man, hurts 3

One person was killed and three more injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County on Thursday night after a vehicle going the wrong way collided with two other vehicles, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Shortly after 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Dontrel Washington, 27, of Blytheville was reportedly driving north in the southbound lane of I-55 in rural Mississippi County when his vehicle collided with a 2016 Toyota RAV-4 that swerved to try to avoid the collision.

Washington's 2010 Pontiac G6 went on to collide with a third vehicle, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee, head-on. Washington died of injuries suffered during the two collisions.

The driver of the RAV-4, Stuart Cuvillier, 25, of Washington, Iowa, and a passenger, Olivia Perry, 28, also of Washington, were injured in the crash, as was the Jeep's driver, Holly Horton, 26, of Wentzville, Mo.

The injured were transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

The trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.