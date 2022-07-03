18-year-old killed in shooting near west Little Rock Walmart; suspect sought

Little Rock police were searching Saturday for a man wanted in a fatal shooting late Friday near a west Little Rock Walmart, according to statements from the agency and an incident report.

Michael Wilson, 19, of Little Rock has been identified as the primary suspect in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Hall of Roland, according to the report.

Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. Friday to a shooting report at 19301 Cantrell Road, but it wasn't clear exactly where the shooting happened in relation to the Walmart, which was closed at the time.

Police were told that Hall was taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle after the shooting, but that he later died of his injuries. They went on to establish the crime scene and collect evidence.

Early Saturday, the Walmart, at the intersection of Cantrell and Chenal Parkway, had reopened with customers shopping as usual. No police were present.

No details have been released about the circumstances of the shooting or any connection between the two young men.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.