Alabama guard has good Razorback connections





The University of Arkansas basketball program should have several reasons for thinking the Hogs have a chance to sign ESPN 4-star junior prospect Labaron Philon.

Coach Eric Musselman and his staff's ability to recruit top talent, along with the success of a couple of Razorbacks in the NBA is one.

"Coach Muss getting all these top recruits, and I'm thinking in my head, 'How is he getting all these good guys like that?' and I think the reason why is because of the last couple of years Arkansas has had some good coaching, and they've had some good players like NBA champion Moses Moody, Bobby Portis," Philon said. "I look deep down into that. So when it's all said and done, Arkansas will be one of my top choices."

Philon, 6-4, 175 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) Baker has about 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Kansas, Missouri. Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and others. The Razorbacks offered him on June 22.

Assistant coach Anthony Ruta is also involved in Philon's recruitment.

"Me and Ruta [have] been talking and texting a lot, the relationship is getting better and better," said Philon, who also cites Arkansas' back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as a plus.

He, good friend and Hog freshman guard Barry Dunning worked out with the same trainer last summer. The chance to play with Dunning at Arkansas is appealing.

"Especially if Barry Dunning is playing for them the next two years, three years because I never got to play with him outside of working out together," Philon said.

ESPN rates Philon the No. 5 point guard and No. 31 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He's the No. 1 rated recruit in Alabama for his class.

Philon was named the Class 7A Player of the Year, while Dunning received the honor for Class 6A this past season. Philon averaged 24.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a sophomore, while hitting 77 three-pointers and having 79 steals.

He holds Dunning in high regard.

"Barry is one of those guys on your side, making you work harder," Philon said. "He's going to let you know if you're not working hard. That's a good role model that you probably need at playing the game of basketball and outside of basketball. He always tells me that if basketball doesn't work out you have to find something else to do because basketball can stop at any point."

Dunning mentions two words to Philon while trying to lure him to Fayetteville.

"He just tells me what everybody has to say when they say Arkansas, woo pig," Philon said.

His cousin, former Arkansas defensive lineman Darius Philon who's now with the Las Vegas Raiders, is another positive for the Hogs.

"It would be a great place and you can feel at home," Philon said of what Darius told him. "You can always go back if you wanted to."

He said Musselman stays in touch with him while also feeding him information on the Hogs.

"He calls me and he texts me ... sends me graphics and sends me Arkansas hype videos," Philon said.

Musselman isn't the only head coach contacting him as his recruitment heats up.

"I talk to the assistants a little bit more, but these head coaches are starting to hit me up way more as the process goes on," he said.

Philon said once he and Musselman can work out the details, he would like to make his way to Fayetteville.

"I'll be happy to come down for a visit,"he said.

He said he plans to make a decision at the end of his high school season next spring.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Labaron Philon





