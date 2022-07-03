All-NWADG Boys Soccer

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mateo Carbonel

SCHOOL Farmington

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

NOTABLE A striker at forward who scored 11 goals and contributed six assists for Class 4A state champions. .... Scored deciding goal in 4-3 win over Clarksville in state championship game at Benton. .... Two-sport athlete who was a member of Farmington's varsity basketball team for three years.. .. As a senior, started at forward on Farmington basketball team that went undefeated in conference play and finished 28-2 overall. ..... Will enroll at University of Arkansas will plans to become a graphic designer.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID

"When we lost to Clarksville 3-0 in the last game in conference, that wrecked us. Our attitude was 'we never feel that way again.' We got another chance in the playoffs and were able to seize the moment."

COACH OF THE YEAR

Josh Fonville

SCHOOL Farmington

NOTABLE Led Cardinals to Class 4A state championship in first season as boys soccer coach and second full season with soccer at Farmington .... Also serves as quarterbacks coach for Farmington football team. .... Previously served as offensive coordinator at Sheridan. ..Led Farmington soccer to overall record of 13-2-3, including 4-3 victory over Clarksville in Class 4A state championship game at Benton. .... Farmington also beat Wynne (2-0), Pulaski Academy (3-2), and DeQueen (1-0) before toppling 4A-West Conference member Clarksville in state title game. .... Tied Clarksville 1-1 in conference play April 12 before losing 3-0 to Panthers on May 6.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID

"I saw early on how talented and competitive this team with guys like Jacob Logue and Ettore Boochi, our foreign exchange student from Italy. Once the two basketball boys (Mateo Carbonel and Caleb Blakey) came on, I knew we had all the pieces. When we tied Clarksville, which was the best team out there, that just reaffirmed our thinking that 'hey, why not us? ' and the guys went out and did it."

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Brandon Barron

SCHOOL Springdale

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 5-8

NOTABLE Started every game at center back at traditionally strong Springdale boys soccer program. ..... Strong defender who was voted Co-Newcomer of the Year by 6A-West Conference coaches. .... Assisted on goal by Johnny Rodriguez during Springdale's 1-0 victory over rival Springdale Har-Ber.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I came into the season knowing I had to play to my full potential to help the team out."

THE TEAM

Skyler Marley;Fayetteville;Senior

Had 10 goals and 2 assists for 6A-West Conference champions. Voted Offensive Player of the Year by league coaches.

Edwin Lara;Springdale;Senior

Finished stellar career with 10 goals and 7 assists while serving as co-captain for Springdale. Led Bulldogs to state championship in 2021.

Taite Damron;Bentonville;Senior

Forward had 17 goals and 8 assists for Bentonville. Selected All-State and 6A-West Conference MVP

Pedro Rodriguez;Van Buren;Senior

Scored 42 goals and added 11 assists for state runners-up in Class 4A.

Kylan Almond;Van Buren;Senior

Had 16 goals and 17 assists for state runners-up in Class 4A.

Cody Qualls;Clarksville;Senior

Forward who had 22 goals and 15 assists for state runners-up in Class 5A.

Harrison Ennis;Fayetteville;Senior

Goalkeeper had 72 saves and posted 11 shutouts on the season.

Cesar Perez;Fort Smith Northside;Junior

Standout scored 27 goals for Northside team that reached state finals in Class 6A.

Kale Thomason;Harrison;Sophomore

Had 22 Goals and an assist for Goblins. All-State and All-Conference

Jorge Cervantes;Farmington;Senior

Contributed 7 goals and 13 assists for state champions in Class 5A.

Pablo Leon;Green Forest;Senior

Leading scorer for team that won 19 games and reached semifinals of Class 3A state tournament.

