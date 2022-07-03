Arkansas 227 lanes to close

Work crews will begin closing some lanes Tuesday for nearly a month on Arkansas 227 in Hot Springs to widen U.S. 270, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced.

Arkansas 227 (Mountain Pine Road) will be reduced to two open lanes between U.S. 270 and Frona Lane, leaving a single lane open in either direction. Two lanes of southbound traffic will be restored as traffic approaches the U.S. 270/Arkansas 227 intersection. The work will last through July 30, weather permitting, according to the transportation agency.

The lane closures will enable crews to continue constructing pavement to realign Arkansas 227 with U.S. 270. After the new pavement is tied to existing Arkansas 227, traffic will be shifted east onto the new section of road, the agency said.

Motorists will be guided with signs, message boards, construction barrels and barriers

The work is part of an effort to widen U.S. 270 from Hot Springs westward. In 2021, the Arkansas Highway Commission approved a bid for improvements by McGeorge Contracting Co., awarding the project for $22.6 million.

This specific portion of the project involves widening approximately 1.5 miles of U.S. 270 to five lanes and bike lanes, extending generally from Fleetwood Drive to Arkansas 227 in Garland County, according to a project description on the agency's website. Construction is estimated to be completed in late 2023, the agency said.