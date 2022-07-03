Avoid shorts in well-dressed Lake Garda region of Italy

Q I am traveling to the Lake Garda region of Italy this August for a wedding. The wedding is black tie and I have a new tux, so I'm covered there as well as the rehearsal dinner with a recently-purchased modern-cut suit.

My dilemma is for the rest of the time spent enjoying the area: Verona, Venice, Milan and, of course, Lake Garda. You've said that men don't wear shorts in Europe, but since it will be August (hot) and a resort area, are shorts acceptable? What about day trips to the cities mentioned? One more question, I can probably pull together enough clothes to either go with black or khaki threads; will it matter? Thanks

A What a wonderful set of problems to have! Planning a trip to one of the most beautiful areas in the world, while surrounded by beautiful, well-dressed people. Northern Italy is one of the fashion centers for dressing well, and especially so for men.

North Italian men tend to dress better and with more sophistication than the rest of the world. For years, they used to think of shorts as clothes for children, and they did not wear athletic clothing unless they were playing sports. While this has been changing in recent years, these days, shorts (in particular, short ones that do not cover the knees) are still less appropriate -- and even forbidden -- in some famous churches. Why risk offending your hosts? You would not do that at home.

Of course, if you are staying at a hotel with a pool, you certainly might take along a pair of shorts. And, if you do decide to take well-tailored shorts, I suggest you, at least, avoid a khaki pair with large cargo pockets -- an old trademark American tourist stereotype.

All that said ... lightweight cotton or linen pants work just as well, even in the heat, and they make you look like a grown-up. As an adult, you needn't adhere to an obstinate refusal to adapt to local dress standards.

As to your follow-up question about which casual long pants to bring -- black or khaki? Either will do, but the black ones are dressier. They pair nicely with a daytime sport shirt as well as a smart, ivory-colored blazer. So, it depends on what tops you take. By leaving a few pairs of shorts at home, you can make room for both.

Remember that Europeans tend to wear more subdued colors than Americans. You can't go wrong with navy, gray and earth tones. Also, they wear better-fitting clothes than Americans. You really won't find many men wearing styles that are "oversized" or too-long. Even when it's very hot; they're more likely to dress in jeans and a well-cut jacket. If an Italian man does dress casually on a hot day, his choices will certainly be fine quality, well-tailored and trim-fitting.

My strong recommendation: be sure to set aside in your schedule some time for shopping in Milan. You will probably come home with a beautiful new sweater or two and a couple of special shirts that you will enjoy wearing for many years to come.

Any man who cares enough about his clothes to own both a new tuxedo and a new modern-cut suit would feel more comfortable dressing like those well-dressed North Italian men he sees on the street, rather than like a visiting "ugly American!"

