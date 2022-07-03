Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE HOTEL NANTUCKET by Elin Hilderbrand. The new general manager of a hotel far from its Gilded Age heyday deals with the complicated pasts of her guests and staff.

2. SPARRING PARTNERS by John Grisham. Three novellas: "Homecoming," "Strawberry Moon" and "Sparring Partners."

3. HORSE by Geraldine Brooks. The story of a racehorse, an enslaved groom, and an itinerant painter reverberates in three different eras.

4. MEANT TO BE by Emily Giffin. Joe, the disappointing scion of a family considered American royalty, and Cate, a budding model seeking to escape her surroundings, find each other.

5. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

6. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

7. TOM CLANCY: ZERO HOUR by Don Bentley. Jack Ryan Jr. appears to be the only person who can stop a second Korean war.

8. RUN, ROSE, RUN by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. A singer-songwriter goes to Nashville seeking stardom but is followed by her dark past.

9. DREAM TOWN by David Baldacci. The third book in the Archer series. Archer, Dash and Callahan search for a missing screenwriter who had a dead body turn up in her home.

10. THE SUMMER PLACE by Jennifer Weiner. A wedding between Ruby Danhauser and her pandemic boyfriend at a family beach house in Cape Cod brings to light family secrets.

Nonfiction

1. BATTLE FOR THE AMERICAN MIND by Pete Hegseth with David Goodwin. The "Fox & Friends Weekend" host makes his case for what he calls classical Christian education.

2. I'D LIKE TO PLAY ALONE, PLEASE by Tom Segura. The stand-up comedian and podcaster shares stories of parenting and strange encounters.

3. KILLING THE KILLERS by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 11th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series gives an account of the global war against terrorists.

4. JAMES PATTERSON by James Patterson. The author's life, from growing up in small-town New York to working in the advertising industry to becoming a successful storyteller.

5. HAPPY-GO-LUCKY by David Sedaris. The humorist portrays personal and public upheavals of his life in its seventh decade and the world in the time of a pandemic.

6. FINDING ME by Viola Davis. The multiple award-winning actress describes the difficulties she encountered before claiming her sense of self and achieving professional success.

7. RIVER OF THE GODS by Candice Millard.The story of the hardships encountered during 19th-century expeditions in Africa, and the complicated partnerships behind them.

8. ROUGH DRAFT by Katy Tur. The MSNBC anchor describes growing up with her helicopter journalist parents and her own journey in covering the news.

9. HOW TO RAISE AN ANTIRACIST by Ibram X. Kendi. The ways in which children at different ages experience race, and how racist structures might impact them.

10. PHIL by Alan Shipnuck. An unauthorized biography of the golf champion Phil Mickelson.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

3. THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

Source: The New York Times