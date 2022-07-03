Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Moser Construction, 10711 Otter Creek East Blvd., Little Rock, $800,000.

Moser Construction, 6700 Sloane Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

C&D Construction, 2600 Main, Little Rock, $384,000.

Lemus Construction, 11610 Pleasant Ridge Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Parkinson Building, 31 Beverly Place, Little Rock, $2,600,000.

H A Custom Homes, LLC., 103 Fletcher Ridge Drive, $400,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 309 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $380,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 102 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $290,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC., 1605 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, $125,000.

Curtis Byrd, 516 N. Oak St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Tom Conklin, 2618 Wentwood Valley Drive, Little Rock, $90,000.

Seal Corporation, 7 Heatherbrae Court, Little Rock, $76,177.