Business people Northwest Arkansas

• Mina Nguyen-Driver, doctor of psychology, has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as a pediatric psychologist at the Schmieding Developmental Center in Springdale and as a professor in the College of Medicine Department of Pediatrics. She completed her psychology internship at the University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and her fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

• Jean-Francois Meullenet, director of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, was named the 2022 recipient of the Southern Association of Agricultural Experiment Station Directors’ Excellence in Leadership award. Meullenet is the first representative of Arkansas to be recognized for the award from the association.

• Jennifer Ross has been promoted to vice president of programming for Walton Arts Center. Ross has been with Walton Arts Center since 2002 where she started as the school performance coordinator. In her new role, Ross will be responsible for booking all of the programming at Walton Arts Center.

• Curt Owens will replace Ross as director of programming for Walton Arts Center. A native of Pine Bluff, Owens joins the Walton Arts Center team after 11 years at NETworks Presentations, a touring production company for the Broadway theater community.

