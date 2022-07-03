Business people

BANKING

Steve Green has been named senior vice president at Crews & Associates where he will work in institutional sales, specializing in asset-backed securities.

Arvest Bank has promoted Josh Neal to the position of private banking manager in Little Rock.

The State Bank Department has hired Elizabeth Swaim as a research project analyst.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Annmarie Dill has been selected as the technical writer and editor for University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Center for Integrative Nanotechnology Sciences.

MEDICAL

Eric Peterson, Ph.D., has been named executive vice president of BioVentures LLC at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Loren Miller of Pangburn has been named senior vice president for behavioral health and virtual health for ARcare.

NONPROFIT

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families has hired Val Rose Habrock as director of governmental affairs.

Immerse Arkansas, a nonprofit that serves youth in crisis, recently hired Mojadesinuola Adejokun, Alicen Bennett, Robert Butler, Debbie Chambers, Jana Coleman, Chelsea Taylor and Letha Todd.

TOURISM

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau has promoted Joy Barlogie to director of marketing, Diana Long to director of community engagement, and Stasha Irby to sales director.

The North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau has hired Anna Strack as events coordinator and Jennifer Ben as project coordinator.

