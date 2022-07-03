Caroline Leigh Kaifes Jay William Parham

Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dallas was the setting at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25, for the marriage of Caroline Leigh Kaifes and Jay William Parham. The Rev. Milton Ryan officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Leigh Anne and Kurt Kaifes of Coppell, Texas. Her grandparents are Dorothy and Harold Clough of Liberty, Mo., Otto Kaifes of Kansas City, Kan., and the late Carol Kaifes.

Parents of the groom are Kim and Rodney Parham of Little Rock. He is the grandson of Mary and Edward Parham of Fordyce, the late Clora Parham and the late Carole and Dr. Charles Weber of Magnolia.

The altar held arrangements of white roses and orchids. Music was by Jay Terpstra. Readers were Maxwell Franklin, Michelle Nickelatti and Christopher Fisher, all of Dallas. Gift bearers for Communion were Elizabeth Kaifes of Overland Park, Kan., and Samuel Kaifes of Kansas City, Mo., cousins of the bride.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a sleeveless tulle gown embellished with embroidery and lace in a gardenia motif on the bodice. Appliqued leaves and embroidery trailed down from the bodice and into the layered tulle skirt. She carried a white bouquet of roses, peonies and hydrangeas.

Meghan Bills of Virginia Beach, Va., and Anne Franklin of Dallas were their sister's matrons of honor. Bridesmaids were Alexandra Martin and Erin Barlow, both of Dallas; Gabriella Moran of New York; and Caroline Parham of Little Rock, sister of the groom. They wore chiffon gowns in the color mist and carried smaller bouquets similar to the bride's.

Flower girls and ring bearers were the bride's nieces, Eleanor and Evelyn Bills, and the bride's nephews, Henry and Theodore Bills, all of Virginia Beach, Va., and Maxwell Franklin Jr., of Dallas, nephew of the groom.

Serving as best man was Samuel Segraves of Washington. Groomsmen were Alexander Fergadis of Plano, Texas; Michael Leonard and James Leu, both of Richardson, Texas; and Thomas Cusick and Grayson Whitman, both of Dallas.

Guests were seated by Clayton Mathisen and James Mack Yeary, both of Little Rock; and D'Andre Anderson of Dallas.

A reception was held at the National Ballroom at Thompson Dallas. Dinner tables were centered with garden style arrangements of white, light blue and blush pink wedding flowers. Music during the cocktail hour and reception was by Aaron Kannowski.

The bride graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, and is an elementary school teacher with the Dallas ISD.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and a master's degree in finance from Southern Methodist University, Dallas. He is a consulting manager for Makse Group.

After a honeymoon in Croatia and Greece, the couple will live in Dallas.