Doctor emphasizes fireworks safety

TEXARKANA -- With the firework-popping tradition of Independence Day, local medical professionals want to promote smart and safe usage during this holiday weekend.

Dr. Matt Young, chief medical officer of the Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital, emphasized the importance of buying fireworks from reputable businesses and using them properly.

"It's important for everyone to first check in with their city ordinance to see if fireworks are allowed within their city," he said. "We need to be respectful of that. And for those who do go to an area that can enjoy fireworks, we want to make sure they do it properly."

Young said every year around this time, emergency rooms see large numbers of injuries due to the misuse of fireworks. The most common ones are burn injuries to the hands, face, head, eyes and ears.

"And some of those can be devastating if you add in the explosive element that the fireworks can give off," he said. "These can lead to potentially amputation or eye loss, and even death. We just want to make sure everyone is aware of that."

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that in 2021 there were approximately 11,500 injuries involving fireworks that required ER visits.

"Those are high numbers," Young said.

He also warned about the danger of sparklers, which can burn up to 2,000 degrees and even melt some metals.

Young provided a list of pointers:

• Don't let young children play with fireworks.

• Light fireworks one at a time.

• Make sure to not hold fireworks in your hand when they're about to go off.

• Don't stand directly over a firework that may explode.

• Have a bucket of water in which to place fireworks that do not ignite, and don't try to re-light them.

• Never point or throw fireworks toward someone.

• Put used fireworks in a bucket of water to make sure there are no trash fires.

Young added that drunken driving and under-the-influence child supervision are annual problems that people need to look out for and try to prevent.

"We want everyone to celebrate and celebrate safely," he said. "But we want those that are going to drink to drink responsibly and have a plan, which includes having a designated driver if they're going to use any type of motorized vehicle."